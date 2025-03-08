Ukraine successfully passed the EU screening for the free movement of goods
Ukraine successfully passed the compliance check of its legislation with EU norms in the field of free movement of goods. During the screening, 44 presentations were made regarding 59 EU legislative acts regulating industrial products.
Ukraine has successfully completed the official screening of its legislation for compliance with EU standards within the negotiation chapter "Free Movement of Goods". This was reported by UNN citing the Ministry of Economy.
Yes, the meeting took place from March 3 to 6 at the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels.
It is reported that the preparation for the screening lasted six months and involved interaction between government agencies, structural units of the Ministry of Economy, and the Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.
The free movement of goods is one of the key freedoms of the EU single market, which allows for the removal of technical barriers to trade between member states. During the screening, we presented the European Commission with over 44 presentations on 59 EU legislative acts regulating industrial products. The European side highly appreciated our progress in harmonizing standards and fulfilling obligations under the Association Agreement
He emphasized that in the future, the implementation of this chapter will allow for the export of Ukrainian products to the EU market. By becoming a member of the EU, Ukraine will become an integral part of the single market, where all member states apply the same rules. In this regard, a higher level of quality will be ensured not only for foreign goods that will be placed on the domestic market but also for Ukrainian goods.
The provided answers to questions, as well as additional clarifications given during the screening, will provide EU members with the necessary information about the opportunities and advantages of cooperation with Ukraine
He noted that despite numerous obstacles that Ukraine has faced – from the global economic crisis to the devastating consequences of Russian aggression – our commitment to progress remains unwavering. The ongoing full-scale war has brought enormous challenges, but it has also highlighted the resilience, ingenuity, and determination of the country to work hard and move forward.
Ukraine aims to open all six clusters of negotiations for EU membership in 2025.