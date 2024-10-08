Ukraine simplifies procedures for the development of distributed generation: the Ministry of Energy told about programs to support citizens and businesses

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:59 PM • 58635 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102488 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165457 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137000 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142646 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138836 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181460 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112049 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172163 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104737 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 96823 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109106 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111204 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 42062 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 49554 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165457 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181460 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172163 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199548 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188512 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141459 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141543 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146271 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137715 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154622 views
Ukraine simplifies procedures for the development of distributed generation: the Ministry of Energy told about programs to support citizens and businesses

Ukraine simplifies procedures for the development of distributed generation: the Ministry of Energy told about programs to support citizens and businesses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12346 views

The Government of Ukraine has simplified licensing procedures for the development of distributed generation. Financial incentives have been introduced, grid connection and commissioning of generating facilities have been simplified.

Ukraine has significantly simplified licensing procedures for the development of distributed generation. Financial incentives for businesses and citizens have been introduced, the Ministry of Energy said, UNN reports

According to the agency, to support citizens and businesses in purchasing energy equipment:

  • a financial support program for households was introduced, such as a 0% loan for individuals to purchase energy equipment;
  • expanded the “Affordable Loans 5-7-9%” program for the purchase of energy equipment for condominiums, housing cooperatives, and businesses, and established special conditions for state-owned and municipal enterprises;
  • the loan program for condominiums and housing cooperatives can be used in conjunction with the Grindim program.

 The conditions for the implementation of distributed generation projects have also been significantly simplified:

  • Procedures have been developed to simplify the connection of distributed generation sources to electricity, heat and gas networks, and the conditions for the location, construction and commissioning of generating facilities have been regulated.
  • Decisions have been made to remove customs duties and value-added tax on renewable energy equipment, simplify procurement procedures for small distributed generation facilities without tenders, and ease the process of approval and commissioning.

 The state actively promotes the construction and placement of gas piston and gas turbine plants, including cogeneration plants:

  • The list of documents for their construction and placement has been shortened. Today, it is possible to install generation facilities in parallel with the preparation of project documentation, and operation can be carried out without a certificate of acceptance for operation.

 To prepare for the 2024-2025 heating season, state-owned and municipal enterprises are allowed to purchase generation equipment without holding tenders. An additional safeguard is the requirement to report in the Prozorro electronic system, the Energy Ministry said. 

 The government's telephone line "STRUM" 15-49 with counseling support is available.

 Ukraine has also introduced the practice of pilot auctions for the distribution of support quotas for renewable energy producers. The development and attraction of investments in the development of new generating capacities, energy storage facilities and grid infrastructure is being comprehensively promoted. 

 In addition, the Ministry of Energy has approved the Roadmap for the Development of Smart Grids, which provides for the introduction of automation and digital solutions at all levels of the energy system. Negotiations are underway with partners to invest in modern energy storage systems.

The government has made a decision to develop distributed generation: what is it about 13.08.24, 13:02

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

