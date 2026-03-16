Ukraine 'sank' at least one NATO frigate in exercises - media

Ukrainian naval drones demonstrated unexpectedly high effectiveness during international NATO exercises off the coast of Portugal, destroying at least one Alliance frigate, which even the Alliance's military did not realize. This is reported by the publication FAZ with reference to sources, transmits UNN.

Details

According to the publication, an interlocutor from Ukraine, who directly participated in the exercises, said that in five scenarios off the coast of Portugal, they practiced the defense of ports and convoys, as well as an attack on convoys.

In all five scenarios, the "red" defeated the "blue" NATO naval forces. At the same time, they also used Ukrainian Magura V7 type naval drones, i.e., small unmanned high-speed boats that either ram enemy ships or attack them with weapons installed on them - writes the publication.

It is noted that the "red" team at "REPMUS/Dynamic Messenger 2025" consisted of American, British, Spanish and other units, with overall leadership provided by Ukraine.

The goal was a realistic test of new technologies – that is, in conditions where jammers, acoustic reconnaissance, and military resistance are simulated as realistically as possible.

The Ukrainians brought several models of their Magura V7 naval drone. One of them was equipped with reconnaissance equipment and an explosive charge, the other with a machine gun. Other participating countries also used unmanned boats - adds the publication.

According to the rules of these exercises, "enemy" ships were not actually attacked. To "win", it was enough to be the first to aim at the opponent. This was then documented on video.

For example, if a naval drone attacked a ship to destroy its radar, it was considered a winner if it aimed at the radar before it was detected. Conversely, it was considered intercepted if the ship's crew managed to photograph it.

In addition to naval drones, both sides also deployed aircraft and large warships.

According to information from Kyiv, at the end of the fourth week, the "red" team won. The exercises clearly demonstrated that unmanned systems, combined with operational experience and proven planning, pose a "real threat" to NATO naval forces – primarily because NATO is not yet sufficiently prepared for attacks using such weapons.

For example, during a simulated attack on a convoy, the "reds" inflicted so many "hits" on the frigate that in a real battle it would have sunk. Five minutes later, the "blues" in a joint chat, unsuspecting, asked: "So are you attacking us now or not"? The Ukrainian source comments on this: "The problem was not that they could not stop us – they did not even see our weapons - adds the publication.

A NATO spokesman confirmed to the publication that during these exercises, for the first time in the Alliance's history, the Ukrainian fleet led and coordinated "adversary" forces – "a historic milestone that confirms Ukraine's growing role in NATO exercises".

The exercises demonstrated the latest trends in naval warfare. At the same time, "Ukrainian leadership brought combat realism to the exercises, contributing to innovation and the development of new NATO tactics." NATO learned "valuable lessons" from Ukraine's combat experience. This contributes to the development of new capabilities "to counter real-world threats - adds the publication.

Recall

For the first time in its history, and in the history of NATO, the Naval Forces of Ukraine led and carried out the planning, coordination, and management of the forces of the conditional enemy (OPFOR) during the REPMUS/Dynamic Messenger 25 exercises – they took place in Portugal.