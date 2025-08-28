$41.320.08
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 6018 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 14150 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM • 42506 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 24635 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 39085 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 82538 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 105586 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 96398 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 113541 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 82191 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Ukraine returned two more groups of children from occupation

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Two groups of Ukrainian children and young people returned from the temporarily occupied territories. They were forced to attend Russian schools and meet with military personnel.

Ukraine returned two more groups of children from occupation

Two groups of children and young people, who were forced to attend Russian schools and meet with Russian military personnel, and who lived in constant danger of mobilization and repression, have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. This was announced by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, there are two pieces of good news at once within the framework of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA – two groups of children and young people have returned from the temporarily occupied territories. The Save Ukraine team rescued a group of Ukrainian children who were forced to attend Russian schools and meet with Russian military personnel. One of the boys was illegally sent to a military camp without his mother's consent, others were under constant threat of forced mobilization," Yermak said.

He noted that the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights helped other boys escape from occupation, who lived in constant danger of mobilization and repression, but today they are already in the free territory of Ukraine next to their relatives.

Recall

Another child, who had been under occupation for years, was successfully returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. Now she is with her relatives, safe, and preparing to study at a Ukrainian university.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
charity
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine