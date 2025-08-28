Ukraine returned two more groups of children from occupation

Two groups of children and young people, who were forced to attend Russian schools and meet with Russian military personnel, and who lived in constant danger of mobilization and repression, have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. This was announced by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.

"Today, there are two pieces of good news at once within the framework of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA – two groups of children and young people have returned from the temporarily occupied territories. The Save Ukraine team rescued a group of Ukrainian children who were forced to attend Russian schools and meet with Russian military personnel. One of the boys was illegally sent to a military camp without his mother's consent, others were under constant threat of forced mobilization," Yermak said.

He noted that the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights helped other boys escape from occupation, who lived in constant danger of mobilization and repression, but today they are already in the free territory of Ukraine next to their relatives.

Another child, who had been under occupation for years, was successfully returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. Now she is with her relatives, safe, and preparing to study at a Ukrainian university.