Ukraine receives vital diphtheria antitoxin: what you should know

Ukraine receives vital diphtheria antitoxin: what you should know

Kyiv

 28638 views

The Ministry of Health has received 249 ampoules of diphtheria antitoxin from the WHO and distributed them among the regions. The drug is critical for preventing dangerous injuries during diphtheria treatment.

Ukraine has received 249 ampoules of diphtheria antitoxin, it has been delivered to all regions, the Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

The drug was obtained within the framework of cooperation between the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the World Health Organization. It is critical for preventing life-threatening damage to the upper respiratory tract, cardiac and nervous systems during treatment.

In the absence of vaccination or refusal of diphtheria vaccination, the severity of the disease will play a key role. The antitoxin does not cure the infection, but it is a key tool to prevent toxic damage to the body during the treatment of patients in medical facilities

- Ihor Kuzin, Deputy Minister of Health and Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine, said.

The distribution, taking into account the need for diphtheria antitoxin in the regions, was carried out by specialists from the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Addendum

Diphtheria vaccination is recommended in Ukraine for the prevention and protection of immunity. The vaccination is provided free of charge to children and adults according to the National Immunization Schedule . After the last vaccination according to the calendar at the age of 16, revaccination is recommended every 10 years for adults. Thus, the first revaccination is carried out at the age of 26 and then every 10 years. The vaccine is currently available in all regions of the country. Vaccination is free of charge and can be done at vaccination centers in hospitals by making an appointment with a family doctor. 

For reference

Diphtheria is an acute infectious disease that mainly affects the mucous membranes of the upper respiratory tract and skin, forming characteristic films that can cause serious complications. It is transmitted by airborne droplets. The incubation period of the disease is 3-10 days. The bacterium enters the human body through the respiratory tract, where it begins to secrete a toxin that enters the bloodstream and affects various organs, most often the heart, nervous system, and kidneys. Even with timely treatment, about 20% of unvaccinated patients die.

