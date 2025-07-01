Ukraine received a new $500 million tranche from the IMF

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
10:00 AM • 625 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 7553 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
06:15 AM • 51312 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 61760 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 39883 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 105404 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 160956 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 78759 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 77418 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 82371 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
NATO 2026 Summit to be held in Ankara - ErdoğanJuly 1, 12:36 AM • 29541 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and districtJuly 1, 02:04 AM • 36049 views
US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolutionJuly 1, 03:06 AM • 57313 views
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit05:50 AM • 33666 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting07:10 AM • 23768 views
Publications
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations06:15 AM • 51312 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 202505:50 AM • 61760 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 92238 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 102557 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 160956 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Igor Klymenko
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Crimea
Greece
Advertisement
UNN Lite
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting07:10 AM • 24046 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 110273 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 112272 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 108512 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 118272 views
Actual
Tor missile system
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Shahed-136

Ukraine received a new $500 million tranche from the IMF

Kyiv • UNN

 • 139 views

Ukraine received the ninth tranche from the IMF in the amount of 500 million dollars to cover priority budget needs. This is the result of a successful eighth review of the EFF cooperation program, increasing the total aid amount to 10.6 billion dollars.

Ukraine received a new $500 million tranche from the IMF

The International Monetary Fund has sent Ukraine $500 million, a new tranche under the EFF cooperation program after a new review, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on social media on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Ukraine has received the ninth tranche from the International Monetary Fund - $500 million - to cover priority budget needs.

- Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, this is the result of the eighth review of the EFF cooperation program.

"Currently, within the framework of the program, the Fund has already sent Ukraine $10.6 billion," the Prime Minister noted.

He pointed to the IMF's "constant systemic support," "thanks to which we maintain stability in the struggle for freedom and rebuild the state."

IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal30.06.25, 22:06 • 38507 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9