Ukraine received a new $500 million tranche from the IMF

The International Monetary Fund has sent Ukraine $500 million, a new tranche under the EFF cooperation program after a new review, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on social media on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Ukraine has received the ninth tranche from the International Monetary Fund - $500 million - to cover priority budget needs. - Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, this is the result of the eighth review of the EFF cooperation program.

"Currently, within the framework of the program, the Fund has already sent Ukraine $10.6 billion," the Prime Minister noted.

He pointed to the IMF's "constant systemic support," "thanks to which we maintain stability in the struggle for freedom and rebuild the state."

