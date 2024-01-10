Ukraine ranks 18th in the ranking of the world's most powerful armies

Ukraine took 18th place in the updated Global Fire Power 2024 ranking. This was reported by UNN with a link to the GFP project website.

The GFP index ranks Ukraine among the top 20 military powers in the world. Ukraine has a power index of 0.2598 (the lower the better. 0.0000 is considered ideal). - is indicated in the note to Ukraine's position.

Details

American analysts ranked the countries of the world based on an analysis of the available firepower of 145 countries.

The first 5 most powerful armies look like this:

THE US DOLLAR IS 0.0699;

Russia - 0.0702;

China - 0.0706;

India - 0.1023;

South Korea - 0.1416.

In the Global Fire Power 2024 ranking, Ukraine dropped 3 positions compared to last year and took 18th place. Ukraine's neighbors are Israel (17th place) and Germany (19th place).

Analysis methodology Global Fire Power

Global Firepower experts weighed more than 60 separate factors in their assessment of the PowerIndex of each country. In particular, the number of military units and financial status were taken into account, as well as logistical capabilities and geographic location.

Our unique, proprietary formula allows smaller, more technologically advanced nations to compete with larger, less developed nations, and special modifiers in the form of bonuses and penalties are applied to further improve the list, which is compiled annually. - said GFP.

It is noted that the colored arrows on the right side of each country indicate a comparison of trends over the year. Green - growth; gray - stability, red - decline.

It is also noted that the trends do not necessarily indicate a decrease in power, as changes in the GFP formula can also explain this.

Note. The ideal value of PwrIndx is 0.0000, which is not realistically achievable under the current GFP formula; Thus, the lower the value of PwrIndx, the more "powerful" the country's conventional combat capability is.

Recall

Last year, Ukraine was included in the top 15 strongest armies in the world by Global Firepower. At the time, our army was ranked 15th among 145 countries by American analysts.