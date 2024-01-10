Ukraine ranks 18th in the ranking of the world's most powerful armies

ukenru
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 9096 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 107321 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115838 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 146875 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142368 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178987 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172719 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287016 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178339 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167345 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 48283 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 52420 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 62314 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 86875 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 51282 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 107321 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287016 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253884 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238903 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 264022 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 86669 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 146841 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108227 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108115 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124126 views
Actual
Ukraine ranks 18th in the ranking of the world's most powerful armies

Ukraine ranks 18th in the ranking of the world's most powerful armies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30755 views

Ukraine is ranked 18th in the Global Firepower Ranking 2024, down three positions with a firepower index of 0.2598.

Ukraine took 18th place in the updated Global Fire Power 2024 ranking. This was reported by UNN with a link to the GFP project website.

The GFP index ranks Ukraine among the top 20 military powers in the world. Ukraine has a power index of 0.2598 (the lower the better. 0.0000 is considered ideal).

- is indicated in the note to Ukraine's position.

Details

American analysts ranked the countries of the world based on an analysis of the available firepower of 145 countries.

Image

The first 5 most powerful armies look like this:

  • THE US DOLLAR IS 0.0699;
  • Russia - 0.0702;
  • China - 0.0706;
  • India - 0.1023;
  • South Korea - 0.1416.

In the Global Fire Power 2024 ranking, Ukraine dropped 3 positions compared to last year and took 18th place. Ukraine's neighbors are Israel (17th place) and Germany (19th place).

Image

Analysis methodology Global Fire Power 

Global Firepower experts weighed more than 60 separate factors in their assessment of the PowerIndex of each country. In particular, the number of military units and financial status were taken into account, as well as logistical capabilities and geographic location.

Our unique, proprietary formula allows smaller, more technologically advanced nations to compete with larger, less developed nations, and special modifiers in the form of bonuses and penalties are applied to further improve the list, which is compiled annually.

- said GFP.

It is noted that the colored arrows on the right side of each country indicate a comparison of trends over the year. Green - growth; gray - stability, red - decline.

Image

It is also noted that the trends do not necessarily indicate a decrease in power, as changes in the GFP formula can also explain this.

Note. The ideal value of PwrIndx is 0.0000, which is not realistically achievable under the current GFP formula; Thus, the lower the value of PwrIndx, the more "powerful" the country's conventional combat capability is.

Recall

Last year, Ukraine was included in the top 15 strongest armies in the world by Global Firepower.  At the time, our army was ranked 15th among 145 countries by American analysts.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Politics

Contact us about advertising