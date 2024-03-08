Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement. The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law on Ukraine's withdrawal from another CIS agreement, UNN reports.

The Draft Law "On Withdrawal from the Agreement on the Supply of Goods for the National Hydrometeorological Services of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States" was approved. The draft law provides for Ukraine's withdrawal from the Agreement on the Supply of Goods for the National Hydrometeorological Services of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States, signed on 09.09.1994 in Moscow and ratified by the Law of Ukraine of 20.12.1996 N 630/96-ВР - said Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

The draft law envisages Ukraine's withdrawal from the Agreement, as the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the participation of the Russian Federation in it completely violate the principles and norms of international law, and level the main goals, principles and principles that guided Ukraine in concluding international agreements within the CIS.