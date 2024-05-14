Ukraine needs to receive 5-6 more Patriots - Danish Prime Minister

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called on European countries to supply Ukraine with more Patriot air defense systems. According to her, Europe can transfer five or six more such systems. This was reported by UNN with reference to Tagesschau.

Details

"We need five or six more Patriot systems," Frederiksen said.

She also added that "these systems are in Europe. It is better to have air defense systems in Ukraine than in NATO countries".

The Danish prime minister noted that the fighting in Ukraine is going in the wrong direction. "Ukrainians need more," she said, referring to ammunition.

Addendum

The new Patriot system from Germany will arrive in Ukraine no earlier than the end of June.

Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar has serious reservations about the idea of transferring the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, which Bucharest has.

As Bloomberg wrote, Berlin wants the US to give Kyiv at least one more Patriot missile defense system to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.