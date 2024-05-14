Ukraine needs to receive 5-6 more Patriots - Danish Prime Minister

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84265 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107994 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150807 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154792 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250941 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174261 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165500 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226225 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34708 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32779 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66868 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35067 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61070 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250942 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226225 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212281 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238010 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224776 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84271 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61070 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66868 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113030 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113917 views
Ukraine needs to receive 5-6 more Patriots - Danish Prime Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20399 views

Ukraine is to receive another 5-6 Patriot air defense systems from European countries, said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called on European countries to supply Ukraine with more Patriot air defense systems. According to her, Europe can transfer five or six more such systems. This was reported by UNN with reference to Tagesschau.

Details 

"We need five or six more Patriot systems," Frederiksen said. 

She also added that "these systems are in Europe. It is better to have air defense systems in Ukraine than in NATO countries".

The Danish prime minister noted that the fighting in Ukraine is going in the wrong direction. "Ukrainians need more," she said, referring to ammunition.

Addendum

The new Patriot system from Germany will arrive in Ukraine no earlier than the end of June. 

Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar has serious reservations about the idea of transferring the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, which Bucharest has. 

As Bloomberg wrote, Berlin wants the US to give Kyiv at least one more Patriot missile defense system to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World

