Ukraine, Japan sign security agreement at G7 summit - Zelenskyy

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 47531 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136080 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141331 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233176 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169831 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162730 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147308 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216681 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112872 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203341 views

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 51874 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 33854 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 46190 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105761 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101323 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233174 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216680 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203340 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229518 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216859 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101311 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105750 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157294 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156123 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159950 views
Ukraine, Japan sign security agreement at G7 summit - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43058 views

At the G7 summit, Ukraine and Japan signed a unique security agreement under which Japan will provide Ukraine with $4.5 billion in aid through 2024 and support the country for 10 years in the security, defense, humanitarian, technical, and financial spheres.

Ukraine and Japan signed a security agreement at the G7 summit . According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this is a unique document with one of the most economically and technologically developed countries in the world, UNN reports.

At the G7 summit, I have just signed a security agreement between our countries with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. A unique document with one of the most economically and technologically advanced countries in the world 

- Zelensky said on Twitter.

Details

According to the President, Japan will provide Ukraine with USD 4.5 billion in 2024. Japan will provide Ukraine with USD 4.5 billion in humanitarian aid and will support our country throughout the 10-year term of the agreement. Assistance in the sphere of security and defense, cooperation in humanitarian, technical and financial spheres, joint work for the implementation of the points of the Peace Formula, sanctions against the aggressor and bringing him to justice - this is also enshrined in the agreement signed today.

"We appreciate the fact that Japan will work with Ukraine for the sake of reconstruction and recovery. For Japan, this type of agreement and this level of support is a breakthrough. We see this and thank you for such solidarity of Japan with our country and people, for everything you do to protect life and international law," Zelenskyy summarized.

Ukraine and Norway sign security agreement31.05.24, 14:29 • 23761 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics

