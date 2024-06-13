Ukraine, Japan sign security agreement at G7 summit - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Japan signed a security agreement at the G7 summit . According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this is a unique document with one of the most economically and technologically developed countries in the world, UNN reports.

At the G7 summit, I have just signed a security agreement between our countries with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. A unique document with one of the most economically and technologically advanced countries in the world - Zelensky said on Twitter.

Details

According to the President, Japan will provide Ukraine with USD 4.5 billion in 2024. Japan will provide Ukraine with USD 4.5 billion in humanitarian aid and will support our country throughout the 10-year term of the agreement. Assistance in the sphere of security and defense, cooperation in humanitarian, technical and financial spheres, joint work for the implementation of the points of the Peace Formula, sanctions against the aggressor and bringing him to justice - this is also enshrined in the agreement signed today.

"We appreciate the fact that Japan will work with Ukraine for the sake of reconstruction and recovery. For Japan, this type of agreement and this level of support is a breakthrough. We see this and thank you for such solidarity of Japan with our country and people, for everything you do to protect life and international law," Zelenskyy summarized.

