Ukraine is working on the conversion and creation of its own corrected aerial bombs

In Ukraine, work is currently underway to re-equip and create its own corrected aerial bombs based on conventional free-falling ones. The first tests of such bombs should begin in a few weeks. This was announced by the head of Aviation of the command of the armed forces of Ukraine Sergey Golubtsov of the Radio Liberty - Donbass project.Realii, reports UNN.

We are currently working on re-equipping and creating our own corrected aerial bombs based on conventional free-falling ones. There are some design nuances, you need to choose a wing, you need to choose a GPS module, as well as a control module. These works are being carried out and in a few weeks we should start the first tests of the first batches of such bombs already in Ukraine Golubtsov said.

He noted that now Ukraine uses Western - made aerial bombs- GBU-39, GBU-62.

"Different calibers, different combat units, both penetrating and cassette types. Depends on what the goal is. Their effectiveness is amazing," Golubtsov said.

Addition

Ukraine started using cluster munitions in 2023.

On July 18, 2023 , the then commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Alexander Syrsky confirmedthat American cluster munitions had arrived in Ukraine.