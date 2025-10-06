Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against those who help Russia and its war - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against those who help Russia and its war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on social media on Monday, UNN reports.

Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against those who help Russia and its war, and we have also submitted proposals to limit supply schemes - the President announced.

Zelenskyy: Drones and missiles from the October 5 Russian attack contained over 100,000 foreign components; we await G7 coordinators' decision on sanctions

Recall

According to the President, the drones and missiles with which Russia attacked Ukraine on the night of October 5 contained over 100,000 foreign-made components. And Ukraine expects a systemic decision from the meeting of G7 sanctions coordinators this week.