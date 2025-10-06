Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against those who help Russia and its war - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against those who help Russia in the war. Proposals have also been submitted to restrict supply schemes, as over 100,000 foreign components have been found in Russian drones and missiles.
Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against those who help Russia and its war, and we have also submitted proposals to limit supply schemes
Recall
According to the President, the drones and missiles with which Russia attacked Ukraine on the night of October 5 contained over 100,000 foreign-made components. And Ukraine expects a systemic decision from the meeting of G7 sanctions coordinators this week.