Ukraine is interested in negotiations with Russia at the level of presidents - Sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha said that Ukraine is interested in a meeting with the Russian side at the level of presidents. He stressed that our state is interested in negotiations at which decisions are made, Sybiha said in a comment to Radio Svoboda, UNN writes.

Details

We now need such negotiations, where decisions are made, where the issue is resolved. Now we see that the last round of meetings, which took place in Istanbul, actually came down to discussing the exchange. Therefore, we are interested in a meeting at the level of presidents. And we are ready for such a meeting - Sybiha noted.

The Minister also added that further development of negotiations will be determined. The key now is to achieve a ceasefire.

Then we will see. The most important thing for us is to bring peace closer. The key for us now is to achieve a truce, a ceasefire

Sybiha also stressed that Ukraine is committed to peaceful efforts. He also stressed that Ukraine welcomes the efforts of US President Donald Trump on the path to peace.

We are committed to peaceful efforts. We welcome the efforts of the United States, personally President Trump, to achieve a just peace and end this war this year, because the war is on our territory, our people are suffering. Ukraine has demonstrated its constructiveness by holding meetings in Istanbul at the appropriate level - Sybiha said.

The Foreign Minister also reminded that while Ukraine is making efforts to bring peace closer, Russia does not stop talking about my ultimatums.

We were ready to discuss substantive topics in order to bring the achievement of peace closer to Ukraine. This was our signal. Unfortunately, we saw the complete inadequacy of the Russian side, which was manifested in the document they handed over. This is complete inadequacy. They have not changed the rhetoric of ultimatums. They demand our surrender - stressed the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Finally, the minister said that Ukraine has high hopes for the G7 meeting in Canada, where decisions on sanctions against Russia should be made.

And we have high hopes for the upcoming G7 meeting, which should also take appropriate decisions on sanctioning the Russians. And we also expect strong decisions regarding frozen assets. This is a fair demand. The aggressor must pay for his aggression - Sybiha stressed.

Addition

Ukraine has 110 brigades and about 1 million soldiers with daily combat experience. All this will be an important contribution of Kyiv to the future security architecture of Europe and transatlantic security.