Ukraine is increasing gas production and may become a gas hub - Ministry of Energy

Domestic gas production increases the stability of the heating season and reduces dependence on global markets. The Deputy Minister of Energy announced Ukraine's prospects of becoming a gas hub in Eastern Europe.
Ukraine is increasing natural gas production despite military challenges and may become a regional gas hub in the future, the Energy Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
"Ukraine continues to increase natural gas production," the Energy Ministry emphasized.
The availability of sufficient amounts of domestically produced natural gas increases the possibility of a stable heating season. In addition, increasing domestic gas production is a key factor in reducing Ukraine's dependence on global markets. Moreover, Ukraine has a realistic prospect of becoming a gas hub in Eastern Europe
According to him, these opportunities are achieved by modernizing equipment, introducing new technologies and enhancing the protection of gas production facilities. In particular, joint work with international energy companies allows to attract new technologies, and special attention should be paid to the development of the resource base for new subsoil areas.
"Since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, the gas production industry has faced numerous challenges, including the suspension of operations at many fields in the East of the country due to the fighting. However, the war not only created difficult conditions for production, but also stimulated important reforms and investments aimed at improving the country's energy security," the Deputy Minister said.
