Ukraine invited representatives of Mexico to the Global Peace Summit

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 106921 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115620 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 146587 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142205 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178894 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172672 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286828 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178338 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167343 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148913 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 46977 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 51184 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 61032 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 85079 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 49980 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 106922 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 286828 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253712 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238731 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 263860 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 85147 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 146599 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108164 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108054 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124076 views
Ukraine invited representatives of Mexico to the Global Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32637 views

Andriy Yermak thanked Mexico for its support of Ukraine and discussed with the Mexican Foreign Minister the preparation of an international meeting.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

The Head of the President's Office praised Mexico's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and thanked for the reopening of the Embassy of Mexico in Kyiv.

"These steps open a new page in the bilateral relations of the two countries," emphasized Yermak.

According to the Presidential Administration, the interlocutors discussed preparations for the next meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers to the leaders of the states, which will be dedicated to the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and will take place in January in Switzerland. The Head of the Presidential Office invited the representatives of Mexico to take part in this meeting as well as in the Global Peace Summit. 

Particular attention was paid to ways to intensify relations between Ukraine and Latin America, the OP added.

Zelensky invites Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to meeting of advisors on the Peace Formula26.12.23, 19:53 • 37970 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

