Ukraine invited representatives of Mexico to the Global Peace Summit

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

The Head of the President's Office praised Mexico's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and thanked for the reopening of the Embassy of Mexico in Kyiv.

"These steps open a new page in the bilateral relations of the two countries," emphasized Yermak.

According to the Presidential Administration, the interlocutors discussed preparations for the next meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers to the leaders of the states, which will be dedicated to the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and will take place in January in Switzerland. The Head of the Presidential Office invited the representatives of Mexico to take part in this meeting as well as in the Global Peace Summit.

Particular attention was paid to ways to intensify relations between Ukraine and Latin America, the OP added.

