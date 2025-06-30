Ukraine interested in broad presence of German defense business - Sybiha

Ukraine is interested in a broad presence of German defense business. For its part, our state is ready to share its own experience. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with the head of the German Foreign Ministry Johann Wadephul, reports UNN.

The head of the Foreign Ministry added that this cooperation should be mutually beneficial, and German business should see prospects for development.

Undoubtedly, such cooperation should be mutually beneficial. I want to emphasize this, because business must also see prospects for development, investing now in a time of such risks - Sybiha noted.

Ukraine and Germany are working to strengthen Ukrainian air defense and increase German investments in the production of Ukrainian weapons. German equipment helps save people at the sites of Russian strikes.