Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Ukraine interested in broad presence of German defense business - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated Ukraine's interest in a broad presence of German defense businesses. Ukraine is ready to share experience and strengthen cooperation for mutually beneficial security.

Ukraine interested in broad presence of German defense business - Sybiha

Ukraine is interested in a broad presence of German defense business. For its part, our state is ready to share its own experience. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with the head of the German Foreign Ministry Johann Wadephul, reports UNN.

We are interested in a broad presence of German defense business. This is high quality. For our part, we are ready to share our experience. This is our contribution to common European security, to common security with Germany 

- Sybiha reported.

The head of the Foreign Ministry added that this cooperation should be mutually beneficial, and German business should see prospects for development.

Undoubtedly, such cooperation should be mutually beneficial. I want to emphasize this, because business must also see prospects for development, investing now in a time of such risks 

- Sybiha noted.

Ukraine and Germany are working to strengthen Ukrainian air defense and increase German investments in the production of Ukrainian weapons. German equipment helps save people at the sites of Russian strikes.

Pavlo Zinchenko

