Ukraine has received about €20 billion under security guarantee agreements, but there is a need for funding for the ballistic program - Zelensky

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy
10:11 AM • 7740 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 20012 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 60888 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 41344 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 77278 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 139985 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 109127 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107097 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 156895 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 228019 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

May 28, 01:38 AM • 42171 views

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

May 28, 02:09 AM • 42375 views

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

May 28, 02:42 AM • 40112 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

07:26 AM • 27657 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 18168 views
Publications

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 77278 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 106171 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 112459 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 139985 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 220198 views
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

UNN Lite

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 18963 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 32176 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 38583 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 107502 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 108098 views
Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Ukraine has received about €20 billion under security guarantee agreements, but there is a need for funding for the ballistic program - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 766 views

Bilateral agreements have provided Ukraine with about 20 billion euros in aid. Zelensky stressed the need for additional funding for the missile ballistic program and security guarantees for unique production facilities.

Ukraine has received about €20 billion under security guarantee agreements, but there is a need for funding for the ballistic program - Zelensky

Bilateral agreements on security guarantees with partners have provided Ukraine with about 20 billion euros, which has greatly helped the military, while Ukraine needs additional funding for the missile ballistic program. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists, reports UNN.

Details

"We have common solutions - bilateral agreements on security guarantees. We have secured annual funding. I believe that this year it simply saved us a lot. And it helped the military a lot. Because we had billions of dollars or euros secured. Somewhere the real amount was more than 20 billion," Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that the system of providing financial assistance works because each country makes its own decision on providing such assistance.

"It's great that they work, that one country doesn't need the decisions of others regarding the allocation of money, when someone can block it, etc. That is, we work on a bilateral level. For example, only Germany and Norway - that's 14 billion," the President explained.

Also, according to the Head of State, Ukraine needs additional money to create its own ballistic program.

"We have several steps forward in the missile program. This is such a big complex story called Ukrainian ballistics. We have it appearing, and it needs money. And this is additional money, it was not included in the bilateral funding that we have with partners," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also stressed that Ukraine is taking steps to guarantee funding and security for its unique productions.

"We want guarantees of funding and security for some lines of our unique productions. And for this we will take steps to open these productions abroad," the Head of State stressed.

Missile program and drones: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff12.05.25, 21:42 • 3275 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Norway
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
