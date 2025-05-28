Ukraine has received about €20 billion under security guarantee agreements, but there is a need for funding for the ballistic program - Zelensky

Bilateral agreements on security guarantees with partners have provided Ukraine with about 20 billion euros, which has greatly helped the military, while Ukraine needs additional funding for the missile ballistic program. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists, reports UNN.

"We have common solutions - bilateral agreements on security guarantees. We have secured annual funding. I believe that this year it simply saved us a lot. And it helped the military a lot. Because we had billions of dollars or euros secured. Somewhere the real amount was more than 20 billion," Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that the system of providing financial assistance works because each country makes its own decision on providing such assistance.

"It's great that they work, that one country doesn't need the decisions of others regarding the allocation of money, when someone can block it, etc. That is, we work on a bilateral level. For example, only Germany and Norway - that's 14 billion," the President explained.

Also, according to the Head of State, Ukraine needs additional money to create its own ballistic program.

"We have several steps forward in the missile program. This is such a big complex story called Ukrainian ballistics. We have it appearing, and it needs money. And this is additional money, it was not included in the bilateral funding that we have with partners," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also stressed that Ukraine is taking steps to guarantee funding and security for its unique productions.

"We want guarantees of funding and security for some lines of our unique productions. And for this we will take steps to open these productions abroad," the Head of State stressed.

