"Ukraine has avoided the risk of an annual veto on the allocation of EU financial assistance" - Kuleba

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
"Ukraine has avoided the risk of an annual veto on the allocation of EU financial assistance" - Kuleba

"Ukraine has avoided the risk of an annual veto on the allocation of EU financial assistance" - Kuleba

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118289 views

Ukraine avoided the risk of an annual veto on the allocation of financial support from the EU.

Ukraine has managed to avoid the risk of an annual veto on the allocation of EU financial support, a great victory, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a telethon with the United News, UNN reports .

Details

He noted that the introduced mechanism of annual evaluation does not provide for consensus approval and will not take place at the level of the European Council.

"What did Hungary want? It wanted to make this decision by consensus every year. If such a rule had passed, it would have been possible to use a veto, and there would have been these risks, discussions, and blackmail again. But this was avoided. This rule is gone, and this is a great victory

said the Foreign Minister on the air of the United News telethon.

Dmytro Kuleba emphasized that in the end, the decision turned out to be most beneficial for Ukraine, as the introduced mechanism of annual evaluation does not require consensus approval and will not be held at the European Council level.

Ukraine has received 50 billion euros of EU support for four years. This is an amount that speaks for itself

 he said.

The Minister emphasized that the decision on the annual assessment does not violate Ukraine's interests in any way.

This will be a working tool, and it is absolutely normal, adequate, and we are interested in the fact that the effectiveness of European aid is assessed, and most importantly, meets real needs. Because the situation can develop in different ways, and accordingly, this tool should retain some flexibility.

Dmytro Kuleba

Due to the decision of the European Council, EU budget support has doubled - Kuleba02.02.24, 03:05 • 36786 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
european-councilEuropean Council
european-unionEuropean Union
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

