"Ukraine has avoided the risk of an annual veto on the allocation of EU financial assistance" - Kuleba

Ukraine has managed to avoid the risk of an annual veto on the allocation of EU financial support, a great victory, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a telethon with the United News, UNN reports .

Details

He noted that the introduced mechanism of annual evaluation does not provide for consensus approval and will not take place at the level of the European Council.

"What did Hungary want? It wanted to make this decision by consensus every year. If such a rule had passed, it would have been possible to use a veto, and there would have been these risks, discussions, and blackmail again. But this was avoided. This rule is gone, and this is a great victory said the Foreign Minister on the air of the United News telethon.

Dmytro Kuleba emphasized that in the end, the decision turned out to be most beneficial for Ukraine, as the introduced mechanism of annual evaluation does not require consensus approval and will not be held at the European Council level.

Ukraine has received 50 billion euros of EU support for four years. This is an amount that speaks for itself he said.

The Minister emphasized that the decision on the annual assessment does not violate Ukraine's interests in any way.

This will be a working tool, and it is absolutely normal, adequate, and we are interested in the fact that the effectiveness of European aid is assessed, and most importantly, meets real needs. Because the situation can develop in different ways, and accordingly, this tool should retain some flexibility. Dmytro Kuleba

