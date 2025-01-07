Ukraine has actually reached pre-war trade figures - Shmyhal

Ukraine has reached pre-war trade levels, exporting nearly 130 million tons of goods worth more than $41 billion in 2024. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"This year, one of the main tasks for the government is to support and develop the economy. Thanks to a functioning economy, we can finance our army, increase weapons production, help those who need it most, and rebuild our country," Shmyhal said.

He added that in 2024, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 2 trillion 177 billion. UAH 271 billion was paid in corporate income tax alone. All this was made possible by the work of Ukrainian business, whose entrepreneurs not only save jobs but also pay taxes, support the army and invest in Ukraine.

According to the Prime Minister, an important achievement was the recovery of trade performance. Ukraine has actually reached pre-war export levels, which amount to almost 130 million tons of goods worth more than $41 billion. This became possible thanks to the Ukrainian sea corridor and the activities of ports, which handled more than 97 million tons of cargo in 2024.

Shmyhal added that the key task now is to reduce exports of raw materials and increase exports of processed products.

Previously

UNN wrote that in 2024, the general fund of the state budget received almost UAH 2.2 trillion, of which every ninth hryvnia came from personal income tax and military duty.