Ukraine has actually reached pre-war trade figures - Shmyhal

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 57862 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149821 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128727 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136261 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134825 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172521 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110918 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165146 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104512 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132073 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130984 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 45336 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100967 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103201 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149821 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172521 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165146 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192844 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182023 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130984 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132073 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143335 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134914 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152071 views
Actual
Ukraine has actually reached pre-war trade figures - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23935 views

In 2024, Ukraine exported goods worth more than $41 billion, reaching pre-war levels. More than 97 million tons of cargo were transshipped through the sea corridor and ports.

Ukraine has reached pre-war trade levels, exporting nearly 130 million tons of goods worth more than $41 billion in 2024.  This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, according to a correspondent of UNN

Details

"This year, one of the main tasks for the government is to support and develop the economy. Thanks to a functioning economy, we can finance our army, increase weapons production, help those who need it most, and rebuild our country," Shmyhal said.

He added that in 2024, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 2 trillion 177 billion. UAH 271 billion was paid in corporate income tax alone. All this was made possible by the work of Ukrainian business, whose entrepreneurs not only save jobs but also pay taxes, support the army and invest in Ukraine.

According to the Prime Minister, an important achievement was the recovery of trade performance. Ukraine has actually reached pre-war export levels, which amount to almost 130 million tons of goods worth more than $41 billion. This became possible thanks to the Ukrainian sea corridor and the activities of ports, which handled more than 97 million tons of cargo in 2024.

Shmyhal added that the key task now is to reduce exports of raw materials and increase exports of processed products.

Previously

UNN wrote that in 2024, the general fund of the state budget received almost UAH 2.2 trillion, of which every ninth hryvnia came from personal income tax and military duty.

Yulia Havryliuk

ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

