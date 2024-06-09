Ukraine expects up to +32°C in the South – Ukrhydrometcenter

On Sunday, June 9, in the south and south-east of Ukraine, up to 32 degrees Celsius is expected in the afternoon. This was reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, reports UNN.

Details

In Ukraine, the expected temperature at night is 11-16 degrees, during the day – 23-28 degrees. However, in the south and Southeast, the temperature at night was 16-21 degrees, and in the afternoon it will reach 27-32 degrees, the agency says.

Partly cloudy weather is forecast in the country.

In the Western, Eastern, daytime and in Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and in some places Kiev regions, short-term rains are expected, thunderstorms in some places, but in the rest of Ukraine there is no precipitation, writes Ukrhydrometcenter.

The wind is forecast to be south-westerly, with a speed of 5-10 meters per second, in the western regions it will be south-easterly, 7-12 M/S, and in some places gusts will reach 15-20 m/s.

