Explosion of Kakhovskaya HPP: Ukrhydroenergo is preparing a lawsuit against the Russian Federation for 2.5 billion euros

Ukrhydroenergo is preparing to file a lawsuit with the international arbitration court over the bombing of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by the invaders. The amount of the claim will reach 2.5 billion euros. this was announced by the general director of Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Sirota in an interview with DW, reports UNN.

"We made calculations. This is the loss of the station itself, this is the loss of profit. This is approximately 2.5 billion euros. We are preparing a claim against Russia and have already sent them a notice, a claim for payment of this amount, and if there is no refund within six months, we will file a claim with the international arbitration court. We found an opportunity to inform Russia - we did it with the help of European friends and have a note that their office, their president, the Foreign Ministry, and all the structures that should receive that claim, they received," Sirota said.

Minister of environmental protection on losses from the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: in two days Ukraine lost 14 cubic kilometers of water

Recall

Russian troops on the night of June 6, 2023 carried out a potential act of ecocide, destroying the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station dam. In the accident zone there were 16 thousand people and about 80 settlements, some of which were flooded as a result of the terrorist attack.