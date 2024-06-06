Minister of environmental protection on losses from the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: in two days Ukraine lost 14 cubic kilometers of water

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 72899 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139481 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144563 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238751 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171707 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163591 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147883 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219485 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112945 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206036 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110157 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 34220 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 52800 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105927 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 51301 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238732 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219476 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206027 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232110 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219289 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 8267 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 15989 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105936 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110165 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158427 views
Actual
Minister of environmental protection on losses from the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: in two days Ukraine lost 14 cubic kilometers of water

Minister of environmental protection on losses from the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: in two days Ukraine lost 14 cubic kilometers of water

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22580 views

The bombing of Kakhovka hydroelectric power station by the enemy, which was the largest act of ecocide since the Second World War, which resulted in the loss of 50% of flooded forests, the destruction of endemic animal species and left 880,000 Ukrainians without access to drinking water, caused damage of UAH 146 billion.

The explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station was the largest act of ecocide since the Second World War, causing damage of UAH 146 billion. This led to the loss of 50% of flooded forests, the destruction of endemic animal species and the loss of 14 cubic kilometers of water, leaving 880 thousand Ukrainians without access to drinking water. This was stated by the minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strelets on the air of the telethon on Thursday, reports UNN.

The explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station is the largest act of ecocide since the Second World War. As a result of the explosion, we estimated losses of UAH 146 billion. At the time of the terrorist attack, this was more than 15% of the total amount of losses accrued at that time

"said The Gunslinger.

He said that large water destroyed a significant number of protected areas. The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources records that 50% of the forest that was flooded will definitely not survive, more than a thousand tons of destruction were simply washed away into the Black Sea, endemic animal species were lost, and the lack of water accelerated the issue of climate change, it became dry, and the soil will dry up for years.

"If we move away from environmental consequences and move on to people, we understand that 880 thousand Ukrainians have potentially lost access to drinking water. In general, the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station is the loss of 14 cubic kilometers of water in 2 days, which was used to supply drinking water, for irrigation. This is a 1.5 - year volume of water consumption by Ukrainians, because in one year we consume 9 cubic kilometers," the minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources added.

recall

A year ago, on June 6, 2023, the Russian military committed a deliberate and calculated crime by blowing up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station in the Kherson region. During the year, we managed to eliminate some of the consequences of the Russian strike. However, a significant job will be to bring the Russian Federation to justice for this and other crimes of war.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWarEconomy
black-seaBlack Sea
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising