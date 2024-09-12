Ukraine expects to continue defense cooperation with Spain

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115819 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118375 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192834 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150625 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151174 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142185 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195474 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112355 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184567 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105000 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 51638 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 78415 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 74637 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 49284 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 55888 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192834 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195474 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184567 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211491 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199808 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148533 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147890 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152073 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143073 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159543 views
Ukraine expects to continue defense cooperation with Spain

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18287 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister had his first conversation with the Spanish Foreign Minister. They discussed the continuation of defense cooperation and the inclusion of Ukraine in the EU's strategic planning as a future member.

The EU's strategic planning should take Ukraine into account, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said in a telephone conversation with Spanish Foreign Minister.

Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had his first conversation with the head of Spain's diplomatic mission, Jose Manuel Albares Bueno.

I had a very friendly first conversation with my Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares Bueno. I thanked Spain and Minister Albares for their unwavering support for Ukraine. We look forward to continuing our defense cooperation.

- said the head of Ukrainian diplomacy. 
Image

According to the Foreign Minister, Spain agreed that "the EU's strategic planning should take into account Ukraine as a future member".

Sibiga discussed with Norwegian Foreign Minister ways to strengthen long-term assistance and expand defense cooperation

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics

