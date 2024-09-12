Ukraine expects to continue defense cooperation with Spain

The EU's strategic planning should take Ukraine into account, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said in a telephone conversation with Spanish Foreign Minister.

UNN

Details

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had his first conversation with the head of Spain's diplomatic mission, Jose Manuel Albares Bueno.

I had a very friendly first conversation with my Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares Bueno. I thanked Spain and Minister Albares for their unwavering support for Ukraine. We look forward to continuing our defense cooperation. - said the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

According to the Foreign Minister, Spain agreed that "the EU's strategic planning should take into account Ukraine as a future member".

