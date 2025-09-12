Ukraine expects Polish military to arrive on Thursday - Sybiha

Military personnel from Poland are expected to arrive in Ukraine on Thursday. They will work with the Ukrainian military. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a press conference on Thursday, UNN reports.

We expect the arrival of military personnel from Poland on Thursday so that they can work with our military. Today, only Ukraine has the necessary experience on how to counter such challenges - Sybiha emphasized.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Poland's drone specialists will conduct planned training and exchange of experience with Ukraine on the territory of Poland.

Regarding questions about the location of planned drone training and cooperation between experts from Poland and Ukraine, we inform that extended negotiations are currently underway between specialists from both countries regarding deepened cooperation in the field of drones and anti-drone systems. All these activities are to take place in Poland - the message says.

