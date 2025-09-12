$41.310.10
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM • 3800 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 17629 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 18425 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 17885 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 29669 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 18691 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 16902 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 39775 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 40440 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
Ukraine expects Polish military to arrive on Thursday - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced the arrival of Polish military on Thursday. They will work with the Ukrainian military, as Ukraine has experience in confronting challenges.

Ukraine expects Polish military to arrive on Thursday - Sybiha

Military personnel from Poland are expected to arrive in Ukraine on Thursday. They will work with the Ukrainian military. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a press conference on Thursday, UNN reports.

We expect the arrival of military personnel from Poland on Thursday so that they can work with our military. Today, only Ukraine has the necessary experience on how to counter such challenges 

- Sybiha emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Poland's drone specialists will conduct planned training and exchange of experience with Ukraine on the territory of Poland.

Regarding questions about the location of planned drone training and cooperation between experts from Poland and Ukraine, we inform that extended negotiations are currently underway between specialists from both countries regarding deepened cooperation in the field of drones and anti-drone systems. All these activities are to take place in Poland 

- the message says.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Ukraine
Poland