Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections

Ukraine has secured seats on the Administrative Council and the Postal Operations Council of the Universal Postal Union. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Ukraine has just been elected to the governing bodies of the Universal Postal Union — the Administrative Council and the Postal Operations Council. We are grateful to the member states for their trust. We are convinced that Ukraine's expertise will contribute to strengthening digital transformation, operational capabilities in times of crisis, and global postal networks. - Sybiha wrote on his Telegram channel.

He emphasized that the fact that Russia and Belarus lost the elections to this organization is very symbolic, because "the aggressor state and accomplice in the crime of aggression have no place in the governing bodies of international organizations."

Over 1,000 Ukrainians abroad have used mobile consular services since early September - Sybiha