Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
12:49 PM • 12142 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 22670 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 32192 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 21311 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 19325 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 29175 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 15743 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 48085 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 44374 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Ukraine has been elected to the Administrative Council and the Postal Operations Council of the Universal Postal Union. Russia and Belarus lost the elections to this organization, which underscores their isolation.

Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections

Ukraine has secured seats on the Administrative Council and the Postal Operations Council of the Universal Postal Union. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Ukraine has just been elected to the governing bodies of the Universal Postal Union — the Administrative Council and the Postal Operations Council. We are grateful to the member states for their trust. We are convinced that Ukraine's expertise will contribute to strengthening digital transformation, operational capabilities in times of crisis, and global postal networks.

- Sybiha wrote on his Telegram channel.

He emphasized that the fact that Russia and Belarus lost the elections to this organization is very symbolic, because "the aggressor state and accomplice in the crime of aggression have no place in the governing bodies of international organizations."

Over 1,000 Ukrainians abroad have used mobile consular services since early September - Sybiha18.09.25, 13:46 • 2234 views

Alona Utkina

Politics
Belarus
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine