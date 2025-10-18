Ukraine counts on security guarantees and US leadership

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US leader Donald Trump discussed security guarantees. Ukraine counts on them and US leadership. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

One of the topics with Trump was security guarantees. We count on this and on US leadership. We talked about security guarantees... We also talked about the PEARL program, because you know that the US and the president opened this corridor for us. - Zelenskyy stated.

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that providing bilateral security guarantees with the US is "the most important document, because the US is very strong."