Ukraine calls on Bulgaria to join demining coalition

In Kyiv, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Balanutsa held talks with Charge d'Affaires of Bulgaria in Ukraine Nikolay Nenchev. The officials discussed the continuation of cooperation and assistance to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian and Bulgarian sides discussed ways to continue cooperation and assistance, including training of Ukrainian servicemen within EUMAM.

Thank you for your unwavering position and support of Ukraine in its fight against Russian terrorists. I hope that your work as Charge d'Affaires of Bulgaria in Ukraine will benefit both - Deputy Minister Oleksandr Balanutsa said.

In addition, the parties discussed Bulgaria's participation in coalitions of capabilities - thanking it for its participation in the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Coalition and joining the Coalition for the Development of Maritime Capabilities.

The Ukrainian side also invited to join other coalitions, including the coalition for demining - noted in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Addendum

Bulgaria's Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Nikolay Nenchev assured that Bulgaria supports Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO. According to him, this will significantly increase the level of defense capability in the region.

Despite Russia's significant influence in Bulgaria, we remain on your side in this war - emphasized Nenchev.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed state-owned enterprises to raise funds for demining from the NBU account. The government also increased compensation for the cost of demining agricultural land to 100%.