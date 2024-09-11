ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119927 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122726 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200303 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154589 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153392 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143168 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199289 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112445 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187910 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105107 views

Ukraine calls on Bulgaria to join demining coalition

Ukraine calls on Bulgaria to join demining coalition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17256 views

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine held talks with the Chargé d'Affaires of Bulgaria. The parties discussed further cooperation, training of military personnel in EUMAM and Bulgaria's participation in coalitions of capabilities.

In Kyiv, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Balanutsa held talks with Charge d'Affaires of Bulgaria in Ukraine Nikolay Nenchev. The officials discussed the continuation of cooperation and assistance to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian and Bulgarian sides discussed ways to continue cooperation and assistance, including training of Ukrainian servicemen within EUMAM.

Thank you for your unwavering position and support of Ukraine in its fight against Russian terrorists. I hope that your work as Charge d'Affaires of Bulgaria in Ukraine will benefit both

- Deputy Minister Oleksandr Balanutsa said.

In addition, the parties discussed Bulgaria's participation in coalitions of capabilities - thanking it for its participation in the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Coalition and joining the Coalition for the Development of Maritime Capabilities.

The Ukrainian side also invited to join other coalitions, including the coalition for demining

 - noted in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. 

There are 53 mine action operators in Ukraine - SES09.09.24, 14:43 • 21725 views

Addendum

Bulgaria's Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Nikolay Nenchev assured that Bulgaria supports Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO. According to him, this will significantly increase the level of defense capability in the region.

Despite Russia's significant influence in Bulgaria, we remain on your side in this war

- emphasized Nenchev.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed state-owned enterprises to raise funds for demining from the NBU account. The government also increased compensation for the cost of demining agricultural land to 100%.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

