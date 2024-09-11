Ukraine calls on Bulgaria to join demining coalition
Kyiv • UNN
The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine held talks with the Chargé d'Affaires of Bulgaria. The parties discussed further cooperation, training of military personnel in EUMAM and Bulgaria's participation in coalitions of capabilities.
In Kyiv, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Balanutsa held talks with Charge d'Affaires of Bulgaria in Ukraine Nikolay Nenchev. The officials discussed the continuation of cooperation and assistance to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Details
The Ukrainian and Bulgarian sides discussed ways to continue cooperation and assistance, including training of Ukrainian servicemen within EUMAM.
Thank you for your unwavering position and support of Ukraine in its fight against Russian terrorists. I hope that your work as Charge d'Affaires of Bulgaria in Ukraine will benefit both
In addition, the parties discussed Bulgaria's participation in coalitions of capabilities - thanking it for its participation in the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Coalition and joining the Coalition for the Development of Maritime Capabilities.
The Ukrainian side also invited to join other coalitions, including the coalition for demining
Addendum
Bulgaria's Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Nikolay Nenchev assured that Bulgaria supports Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO. According to him, this will significantly increase the level of defense capability in the region.
Despite Russia's significant influence in Bulgaria, we remain on your side in this war
Recall
The Cabinet of Ministers allowed state-owned enterprises to raise funds for demining from the NBU account. The government also increased compensation for the cost of demining agricultural land to 100%.