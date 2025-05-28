Ukraine believes that there should be no preconditions for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

$41.680.11
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 2610 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 9226 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 17420 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 36354 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 90639 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 54048 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 101928 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 158712 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 112605 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107781 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Popular news

Drone attack on Moscow: Technopark is on fire, "no serious damage or casualties"

May 28, 03:12 AM • 8564 views

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, the threat from the Mediterranean remains - Navy

May 28, 03:39 AM • 14593 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

07:26 AM • 42446 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

07:37 AM • 19783 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 38944 views
"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 101895 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 120515 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 126443 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 158697 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 233372 views
Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 39375 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 37582 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 43507 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 112002 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 112191 views
Ukraine believes that there should be no preconditions for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

Zelenskyy said that the world is waiting for a memorandum from Russia on a ceasefire, but Ukraine insists on an unconditional cessation. He stressed the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine believes that there should be no preconditions for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

The whole world has been waiting for more than a week for Russia to finish writing the memorandum on the ceasefire, but Ukraine believes that there should be no preconditions for this. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reports UNN.

The world has been waiting for more than a week for the Russians to finish writing their so-called memorandum, what they need to stop killing people. Everyone is waiting. So far, they have not come up with anything new and are throwing repetitions of their old ultimatums into the information space. Ukraine believes that there should be no preconditions for a ceasefire, and this is what needs to be done unconditionally and as soon as possible. We must all not forget that there are root causes of any aggressive war, including this one - Russia against Ukraine. This is an absolutely criminal desire to kill people and destroy lives. Russia must abandon this desire 

- Zelenskyy said.

He stressed the need for pressure on Russia, which will force them to feel the consequences.

"It is worth continuing to increase sanctions against Russia for this war. Prolonging the war should become painful for Moscow, and this is possible," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz gathered for a meeting in Berlin, the topics of discussion are defense support for Ukraine, including air defense, shells, weapons production in Ukraine and cooperation between the defense industries of the two countries, as well as sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Berlin
