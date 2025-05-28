Ukraine believes that there should be no preconditions for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

The whole world has been waiting for more than a week for Russia to finish writing the memorandum on the ceasefire, but Ukraine believes that there should be no preconditions for this. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reports UNN.

The world has been waiting for more than a week for the Russians to finish writing their so-called memorandum, what they need to stop killing people. Everyone is waiting. So far, they have not come up with anything new and are throwing repetitions of their old ultimatums into the information space. Ukraine believes that there should be no preconditions for a ceasefire, and this is what needs to be done unconditionally and as soon as possible. We must all not forget that there are root causes of any aggressive war, including this one - Russia against Ukraine. This is an absolutely criminal desire to kill people and destroy lives. Russia must abandon this desire - Zelenskyy said.

He stressed the need for pressure on Russia, which will force them to feel the consequences.

"It is worth continuing to increase sanctions against Russia for this war. Prolonging the war should become painful for Moscow, and this is possible," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz gathered for a meeting in Berlin, the topics of discussion are defense support for Ukraine, including air defense, shells, weapons production in Ukraine and cooperation between the defense industries of the two countries, as well as sanctions against the Russian Federation.