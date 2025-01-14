ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Ukraine approves WINWIN Digital Development Strategy until 2030

Ukraine approves WINWIN Digital Development Strategy until 2030

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26737 views

The government has approved the WINWIN Digital Development Strategy until 2030 with a focus on 14 key technology areas. It is planned to create specialized centers of excellence and introduce innovation clusters.

Ukraine has approved the WINWIN Digital Development Strategy until 2030, aimed at creating a global technology hub. The document identifies 14 key areas, including DefenseTech, MedTech, and space technologies, with a focus on specialized centers for innovation.

This is reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, by UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the strategy outlines priority areas of development and specific steps to strengthen the innovation ecosystem in Ukraine. The main tasks include improving regulation, developing human capital, and opening new markets.

By 2030, Ukraine will focus on developing innovations in 14 critical areas, such as DefenseTech, MedTech, semiconductors, space technologies, and others.

WINWIN Centers of Excellence are planned for each of these areas - specialized spaces for experts to explore the best international practices and develop new innovative solutions.

The concept of clusters based on the Brave1 principle will also be implemented, which will stimulate the development of technological initiatives.

It is noted that the implementation of the strategy will contribute to Ukraine's significant economic growth and the creation of favorable conditions for the development of business, science and education. As a result, the country will be able to become a leader in innovation in the European Union and on the world stage.

Previously

FAVBET Tech took part in the annual event Diia.City Union Annual Gathering 2024 in Kyiv as one of the partners. The event discussed cooperation between business and the state, prospects of artificial intelligence, and opportunities of Diia.City. 

