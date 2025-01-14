Ukraine approves WINWIN Digital Development Strategy until 2030

Ukraine has approved the WINWIN Digital Development Strategy until 2030, aimed at creating a global technology hub. The document identifies 14 key areas, including DefenseTech, MedTech, and space technologies, with a focus on specialized centers for innovation.

This is reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, by UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the strategy outlines priority areas of development and specific steps to strengthen the innovation ecosystem in Ukraine. The main tasks include improving regulation, developing human capital, and opening new markets.

By 2030, Ukraine will focus on developing innovations in 14 critical areas, such as DefenseTech, MedTech, semiconductors, space technologies, and others.

WINWIN Centers of Excellence are planned for each of these areas - specialized spaces for experts to explore the best international practices and develop new innovative solutions.

The concept of clusters based on the Brave1 principle will also be implemented, which will stimulate the development of technological initiatives.

It is noted that the implementation of the strategy will contribute to Ukraine's significant economic growth and the creation of favorable conditions for the development of business, science and education. As a result, the country will be able to become a leader in innovation in the European Union and on the world stage.

Previously

