Ukraine and the US are working on the legal and technical details of the Prosperity Plan - Tykhyi

Currently, work on legal and technical details continues within the framework of the Prosperity Plan. This is not about political decisions, but about clarifying certain nuances. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

For us, the United States is a strategic partner in this process, and we are confident that the agreed decisions will be finalized and adopted in the near future, and as far as I know, certain legal and technical aspects of the Prosperity Plan are currently being worked out. That is, it is not so much about politics as about refining certain nuances. - emphasized Heorhiy Tykhyi.

Additionally

The Prosperity Plan is a comprehensive initiative that envisages the long-term recovery and modernization of the Ukrainian economy, attracting investment, and strengthening integration with the European market.

Recall

In Geneva, another round of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia took place, described as intense and substantive. The next stage is the coordination of decisions for consideration by the presidents, which should be real, not formal.