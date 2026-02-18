Ukraine and the US are working on the legal and technical details of the Prosperity Plan - Tykhyi

$43.260.09
03:06 PM • 4542 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 7556 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 15053 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 15753 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 14617 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 19376 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 22701 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 16786 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 17626 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 26524 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhotoFebruary 18, 06:29 AM • 24974 views
Businessman organized a million-hryvnia scheme to supply army with ballistic glasses that were shot through; he has been notified of suspicion - Prosecutor GeneralFebruary 18, 07:39 AM • 14473 views
Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in UkraineFebruary 18, 09:27 AM • 10803 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian mediaFebruary 18, 09:58 AM • 19514 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 10094 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 53840 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 68900 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Péter Szijjártó
Ruslan Kravchenko
Gavin Newsom
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Geneva
Slovakia
UNN Lite
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhoto12:23 PM • 5656 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 7964 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 19873 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 32430 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 27556 views
Ukraine and the US are working on the legal and technical details of the Prosperity Plan - Tykhyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1270 views

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tykhyi, stated that work is underway on the legal and technical details of the Prosperity Plan. The US is a strategic partner in this process.

Ukraine and the US are working on the legal and technical details of the Prosperity Plan - Tykhyi

Currently, work on legal and technical details continues within the framework of the Prosperity Plan. This is not about political decisions, but about clarifying certain nuances. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

For us, the United States is a strategic partner in this process, and we are confident that the agreed decisions will be finalized and adopted in the near future, and as far as I know, certain legal and technical aspects of the Prosperity Plan are currently being worked out. That is, it is not so much about politics as about refining certain nuances.

- emphasized Heorhiy Tykhyi.

Additionally

The Prosperity Plan is a comprehensive initiative that envisages the long-term recovery and modernization of the Ukrainian economy, attracting investment, and strengthening integration with the European market.

Recall

In Geneva, another round of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia took place, described as intense and substantive. The next stage is the coordination of decisions for consideration by the presidents, which should be real, not formal.

Alla Kiosak

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Geneva
United States
Ukraine