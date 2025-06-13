$41.490.02
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
Ukraine and the Czech Republic discussed the supply of ammunition within the "Czech Initiative"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

Ukraine and the Czech Republic held talks on the supply of ammunition. They discussed the continuation of the "Czech Initiative" program, as well as funding for 2025 and planning for 2026, taking into account the activity of the Russian army.

Ukraine and the Czech Republic held talks on the timing of ammunition supplies within the framework of the "Czech Initiative". Despite Ukraine's significant use of drones in defense against Russian aggression, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also need to replenish combat resources for artillery. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Telegram.

Details

The meeting was attended by Deputy Ministers of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy Boyev, Valeriy Chyrkin and Mykola Shevtsov, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic. Ales Vitecka, Director of the Intergovernmental Agency for Military Cooperation at the Czech Defense Ministry, arrived in Kyiv.

One of the main topics of the negotiations was the provision of ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular within the framework of the initiative aimed at centralized procurement of military assistance for Ukraine.

Despite the fact that drones have become one of the key means of warfare, artillery continues to play an important role. Therefore, the issue of providing our military with ammunition remains relevant. We need to speed up supplies

– stressed the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy Boyev.

The parties paid special attention to the financing of the program for 2025 and its further planning for 2026. Boyev stressed the need to provide additional resources, taking into account the activity of the Russian army at the front.

The "Czech Initiative" envisages the centralized purchase of ammunition for Ukraine by partner countries through a coordination mechanism launched by the Czech Republic in 2024. More than 15 countries have already joined the initiative.

Let us remind you

Within the framework of the "Czech Initiative", partners have committed to ensure the supply of hundreds of thousands of artillery shells against the background of delays on the part of other assistance mechanisms. In March, the Czech Republic announced contracts with a number of manufacturers and expected deliveries during the summer of 2025.

As UNN reported, thanks to the "Czech Initiative", Ukraine received 1 million 500 thousand shells last year and 400 thousand this year. Since 2022, the Czech Republic has provided Ukraine with assistance worth more than 900 million dollars https://unn.ua/news/cheska-initsiatyva-ukraina-otrymala-shche-400-tysiach-snariadiv.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Czech Republic
Ukraine
