Ukraine and Portugal sign security agreement

Ukraine and Portugal signed a security agreement. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Portugal Luiz Montenegro, UNN correspondent reports.

"We signed a security agreement, which records our joint commitment to protect our peoples, our Europe from Russian terror," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the security agreement regulates all the main aspects of interaction between Ukraine and Portugal.

"The amount of support for Ukraine for this year from Portugal has been fixed. Specific defense and political lines of interaction have also been fixed," Zelenskyi said.

Montenegro, in turn, noted that the signed agreement once again confirms the cooperation between Ukraine and Portugal.

"The agreement we signed now is an agreement that once again confirms our cooperation. Our cooperation is bilateral at the political level, in defense, economy, science and culture. The duration of the agreement is 10 years," said Montenegro.

Today, May 28, Ukraine and Belgium signed an agreement on security guarantees.