Ukraine and Portugal sign security agreement

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 51226 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102016 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145204 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149702 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245659 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173131 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164586 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148194 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223225 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113009 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111677 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 44073 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 56387 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 94206 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 34384 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245659 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223225 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209541 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235429 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222389 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 51226 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29141 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 34384 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111677 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112872 views
Ukraine and Portugal sign security agreement

Ukraine and Portugal sign security agreement

 • 91146 views

Ukraine and Portugal signed a security agreement. As the President of Ukraine reported, the document records the joint commitment to the protection of our peoples, our Europe from Russian terror.

Ukraine and Portugal signed a security agreement. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Portugal Luiz Montenegro, UNN correspondent reports.

"We signed a security agreement, which records our joint commitment to protect our peoples, our Europe from Russian terror," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the security agreement regulates all the main aspects of interaction between Ukraine and Portugal.

"The amount of support for Ukraine for this year from Portugal has been fixed. Specific defense and political lines of interaction have also been fixed," Zelenskyi said.

Montenegro, in turn, noted that the signed agreement once again confirms the cooperation between Ukraine and Portugal.

"The agreement we signed now is an agreement that once again confirms our cooperation. Our cooperation is bilateral at the political level, in defense, economy, science and culture. The duration of the agreement is 10 years," said Montenegro.

Addition

Today, May 28, Ukraine and Belgium signed an agreement on security guarantees.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
portugalPortugal
ukraineUkraine

