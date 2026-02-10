Ukraine and Moldova plan to open a new border crossing point

Ukraine and Moldova have signed a protocol on supplementing the agreement on checkpoints, which creates a legal basis for opening a new checkpoint between the countries. This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.

Today we worked with the government delegation of the Republic of Moldova led by Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu. I was glad to personally welcome the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Daniela Misail-Nichitin. We signed an important Protocol concerning the movement of people and goods across our common border. This is an amendment to the 1997 Agreement on checkpoints. We are officially adding another international road checkpoint to the list - with a 24-hour operating mode for passenger and cargo traffic - Klymenko wrote.

According to him, the signing of the document is an important step for the practical implementation of the project, as it creates a legal basis for the opening of the checkpoint and allows for the necessary funding to be included in the State Budget of Ukraine.

He added that the arrangement of the checkpoint is already in process - on the Ukrainian side, this work is overseen by the Recovery Agency.

It is expected that the opening of the new checkpoint will yield practical results:

increased capacity for cargo transportation;

more efficient export/import through Moldova and Romania;

strengthening of "Solidarity Lanes";

reduced burden on other checkpoints.

Recall

The government has supplemented the list of checkpoints across the border for road, rail, ferry, air, and river traffic.