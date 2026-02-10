Ukraine and Moldova plan to open a new border crossing point

$43.030.02
08:12 PM • 1498 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
05:38 PM • 7650 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 12688 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 12993 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 12985 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 16715 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 21797 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 15388 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 23776 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 17482 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot
The situation in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions is critical: Zelenskyy held a selector meeting on energy on February 10
The family of a fighter who returned from captivity will be obliged to return payments for his "death"
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step Guide
Poplavsky leaves the post of rector of the University of Culture
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step Guide
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 23782 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super Bowl
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
Ukraine and Moldova plan to open a new border crossing point

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Ukraine and Moldova have signed a protocol to supplement the agreement on border crossing points, creating a legal basis for the opening of a new international road border crossing point. It will operate 24/7 for passenger and cargo traffic, increasing throughput capacity and export/import efficiency.

Ukraine and Moldova plan to open a new border crossing point

Ukraine and Moldova have signed a protocol on supplementing the agreement on checkpoints, which creates a legal basis for opening a new checkpoint between the countries. This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.

Today we worked with the government delegation of the Republic of Moldova led by Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu. I was glad to personally welcome the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Daniela Misail-Nichitin. We signed an important Protocol concerning the movement of people and goods across our common border. This is an amendment to the 1997 Agreement on checkpoints. We are officially adding another international road checkpoint to the list - with a 24-hour operating mode for passenger and cargo traffic 

- Klymenko wrote. 

According to him, the signing of the document is an important step for the practical implementation of the project, as it creates a legal basis for the opening of the checkpoint and allows for the necessary funding to be included in the State Budget of Ukraine.

He added that the arrangement of the checkpoint is already in process - on the Ukrainian side, this work is overseen by the Recovery Agency.

It is expected that the opening of the new checkpoint will yield practical results:

  • increased capacity for cargo transportation;
    • more efficient export/import through Moldova and Romania;
      • strengthening of "Solidarity Lanes";
        • reduced burden on other checkpoints.

          Recall 

          The government has supplemented the list of checkpoints across the border for road, rail, ferry, air, and river traffic.

          Politics
          State budget
          Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
          State Border of Ukraine
          Ihor Klymenko
          Romania
          Ukraine
          Moldova