Ukraine adopted more than 130 new weapons in May

In May 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and admitted to operation in the Defense Forces more than 130 new models of weapons and military equipment. About 80% of them are domestic developments. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Valeriy Churkyn, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

The list of approved samples includes unmanned aerial systems, ammunition for them, vehicles, and grenade launchers. Novel means of electronic warfare and reconnaissance, small arms and engineering equipment have also been approved for operation.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine will receive new pump-action shotguns: The Ministry of Defense has approved three modifications for operation

"The role of unmanned systems on the battlefield is growing significantly. Statistics on the destruction of enemy targets show that drones are no longer an auxiliary tool, but one of the key means of destruction," said Valeriy Churkyn.

According to the Deputy Minister, since the beginning of 2025, almost 60 models of unmanned aerial systems with fiber-optic control have been approved for operation in the troops.

12 models of vehicles have been approved for operation, more than 60% of Ukrainian production - Ministry of Defense