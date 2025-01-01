Drone attack on Kyiv: already 7 casualties, including two pregnant women

As a result of the attack by Russian troops on Kyiv, seven people were injured, including two pregnant women. One person died, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv, 1 person died. The number of injured has increased to 7 people, including two pregnant women. The search and rescue operation is ongoing - it is reported in the message of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the State Emergency Service, the elimination of fires in a residential building and an administrative building is ongoing in the Pechersk district. The glazing of school windows and 6 cars were damaged.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, the fire that broke out as a result of the UAV attack was extinguished. 6 cars and a tram track were damaged.

Earlier, it was reported that the body of a dead woman was found in a damaged residential building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv as a result of an attack by enemy drones.