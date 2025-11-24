UAH 200 million in discounts for defenders from WOG

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
02:30 PM • 3270 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 9124 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 15885 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 17874 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 13790 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 12613 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 10955 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 9208 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
11:25 AM • 10263 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:32 AM • 11248 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.5m/s
77%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 27688 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 23776 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns detailsNovember 24, 08:21 AM • 18468 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"10:50 AM • 18047 views
Shooting between parents in Lviv school: one man wounded, children unharmed – Sadovyi10:55 AM • 10309 views
Publications
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 15885 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 17874 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 39038 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 64735 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 142241 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 23853 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 27755 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 41331 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 51797 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 53411 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Film

UAH 200 million in discounts for defenders from WOG

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

As part of the national program "Pluses in the Army+ app," defenders receive discounts on fuel, food, and beverages at WOG CAFE, as well as goods at WOG MARKET (excluding alcohol, tobacco products, and promotional items).

UAH 200 million in discounts for defenders from WOG

Over UAH 200 million — that's how much in discounts servicemen have received from WOG on quality fuel, food, drinks, and other goods within the national program "Plusy" in the Army+ application, UNN reports.

As a reminder, the WOG gas station network joined the military support program in early February 2025.

As part of the initiative, defenders receive discounts on fuel, food and drinks at WOG CAFE, as well as goods at WOG MARKET (excluding alcohol, tobacco products and promotional items).

To take advantage of special offers, you need to generate a QR code in the application and have the operator scan it at the checkout.

The offer is valid throughout the country, and the discount can be used with every purchase.

You can also share the benefits with loved ones. The algorithm is simple:

1. In Army+, go to the "Plusy" service.

2. Select the desired offer from WOG.

3. "Generate code" on the screen.

4. Click "Share Plusy" in the upper right part of the screen and send the code to your loved ones in any convenient way.

The national program for supporting servicemen, "Plusy," was launched in December 2024. Its goal is to unite large businesses and provide defenders with special offers on goods and services.

Supporting Defenders at WOG is okay!

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Energy
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
charity