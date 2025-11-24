UAH 200 million in discounts for defenders from WOG

Over UAH 200 million — that's how much in discounts servicemen have received from WOG on quality fuel, food, drinks, and other goods within the national program "Plusy" in the Army+ application, UNN reports.

As a reminder, the WOG gas station network joined the military support program in early February 2025.

As part of the initiative, defenders receive discounts on fuel, food and drinks at WOG CAFE, as well as goods at WOG MARKET (excluding alcohol, tobacco products and promotional items).

To take advantage of special offers, you need to generate a QR code in the application and have the operator scan it at the checkout.

The offer is valid throughout the country, and the discount can be used with every purchase.

You can also share the benefits with loved ones. The algorithm is simple:

1. In Army+, go to the "Plusy" service.

2. Select the desired offer from WOG.

3. "Generate code" on the screen.

4. Click "Share Plusy" in the upper right part of the screen and send the code to your loved ones in any convenient way.

The national program for supporting servicemen, "Plusy," was launched in December 2024. Its goal is to unite large businesses and provide defenders with special offers on goods and services.

Supporting Defenders at WOG is okay!