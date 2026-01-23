Tymoshenko stated that she was helped to deposit UAH 33 million bail

The leader of "Batkivshchyna" Yulia Tymoshenko confirmed that she was helped to post a "draconian unbearable bail," UNN reports.

My dear team! I carefully chose words for the beginning of this post. Because there are no words capable of expressing gratitude for helping me post this draconian unbearable bail - Tymoshenko wrote on her Facebook page.

The leader of "Batkivshchyna" noted that she was saved from prison. Tymoshenko emphasized that "political killers" with the hands of puppet "anti-corruptionists" had planned to imprison her there.

However, Tymoshenko did not specify who exactly helped her post the 33 million UAH bail.

Additionally

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) reported that 33 million UAH bail had been posted for Tymoshenko.

Recall

For the leader of the "Batkivshchyna" party, Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies, the HACC previously set a preventive measure in the form of bail of 33.28 million UAH, while the prosecutor petitioned for bail of 50 million UAH.

NABU and SAP reported the suspicion to the head of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada on January 14.

According to the investigation, after NABU and SAP exposed facts of undue benefits received by people's deputies of Ukraine in December 2025 for making decisions on draft laws in parliament, "the suspect initiated negotiations with individual people's deputies regarding the introduction of a systemic mechanism for providing undue benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during votes."

"It was not about one-time agreements, but about a regular mechanism of cooperation, which provided for advance payments and was designed for a long period. People's deputies were to receive instructions regarding voting, and in some cases - regarding abstention or non-participation in voting," the SAP said.

Qualification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offer, promise or provision of undue benefits to an official).