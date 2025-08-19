Two Ukrainians made it to the list of 25 most influential immigrants in Canada in 2025

Svitlana Kominko and Andriyian Makhnachov, Ukrainians, have been included in the prestigious list of 25 Canadian immigrants who are changing the country for the better. Their contribution to charity, cultural development, and the popularization of the Ukrainian community has received national recognition. This was reported by Canadian Immigrant, writes UNN.

Details

Canada has announced the list of laureates for the prestigious national award "25 Immigrants of the Year," which annually recognizes those who have significantly influenced the country's development in the fields of business, education, culture, and public activity. In 2025, two Ukrainians, Svitlana Kominko and Andriyian Makhnachov, were among the winners.

Svitlana Kominko arrived in Canada back in 2003. After the Revolution of Dignity, she, along with like-minded individuals, founded the charitable organization Maple Hope Foundation. Over the years, the foundation has implemented dozens of social and humanitarian projects and has provided over 32 million Canadian dollars in aid to Ukraine. A significant portion of this support was directed to Ukrainian refugees in Canada and those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Andriyian Makhnachov became part of the Canadian community after the full-scale Russian invasion. The young Ukrainian gained popularity on social media thanks to his witty videos about life on the new continent, everyday contrasts, and the adaptation of Ukrainians abroad. His content helps thousands of compatriots integrate more easily and at the same time forms a positive image of Ukraine among Canadians.

The winners were selected through open voting and expert evaluation. The solemn award ceremony took place in Toronto, where all laureates were honored for their contribution to the development of Canadian society.

It is worth recalling that after the start of the full-scale war, about 300,000 Ukrainians moved to Canada, and this fact significantly changed the face of the Ukrainian diaspora in the country.

