Two newest Russian electronic warfare systems “Zhitel” burned down in Voronezh: DIU shows footage

A fire in Voronezh, Russia, "devoured" two "Zhitels" - Russian R-330Zh electronic warfare systems burned to the ground, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the night of January 27-28, 2025, 2 expensive enemy R-330Zh "Zhitel" electronic warfare systems were destroyed in Voronezh, Russia. These automated stations were located at the Protek plant, where they are manufactured," the DIU reported on social media, showing a video.

The Russians planned to send the R-330Zh electronic warfare systems to the combat zone of the criminal war against Ukraine, but a fire in the crater destroyed both "Zhitels".

