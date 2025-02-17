Two newest Russian electronic warfare systems “Zhitel” burned down in Voronezh: DIU shows footage
Kyiv • UNN
Two expensive R-330Zh Zhitel electronic warfare systems were destroyed at the Protek plant in Voronezh. The equipment, which was to be shipped to Ukraine, burned down on the night of January 28, 2025.
A fire in Voronezh, Russia, "devoured" two "Zhitels" - Russian R-330Zh electronic warfare systems burned to the ground, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
"On the night of January 27-28, 2025, 2 expensive enemy R-330Zh "Zhitel" electronic warfare systems were destroyed in Voronezh, Russia. These automated stations were located at the Protek plant, where they are manufactured," the DIU reported on social media, showing a video.
The Russians planned to send the R-330Zh electronic warfare systems to the combat zone of the criminal war against Ukraine, but a fire in the crater destroyed both "Zhitels".
Russian losses per day: more than 1500 troops and dozens of vehicles17.02.25, 07:46 • 31105 views