The Security Service and the National Police detained red-handed four more accomplices of Russian special services who committed arson attacks in Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi. The enemy's targets were official SUVs of the Defense Forces and relay cabinets at Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, the occupiers remotely formed two groups of arsonists, including three minors, to commit the arsons.

For a monetary “reward,” they first searched for potential targets and then tried to destroy them with flammable mixtures.

The defendants filmed each fire, which the Russian curators planned to use to “dispel” fakes about the alleged existence of an anti-Ukrainian underground in both cities.

️ For example, in Zaporizhzhia , two local residents were detained for setting fire to several military pickups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that were undergoing maintenance after completing combat missions at the front.

Later, they reportedly received a new “order” from Russia to destroy the relay cabinets of Ukrzaliznytsia's signaling installations in order to disrupt the logistics of the Defense Forces in southern Ukraine.

Arsonist of police cars detained in Kyiv

️ In Kropyvnytskyi, a 41-year-old former engineer and his stepson were detained for trying to burn two military vehicles, including a minibus used to transport Ukrainian army personnel.

Currently, the detainees have been served a notice of suspicion under the following articles:

Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

Art. 194(2) (intentional destruction or damage to property committed by arson, explosion or other generally dangerous means).

The attackers are in custody. They face up to 8 years in prison.

