Two groups of arsonists who “hunted” military vehicles in Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi for Russian money are detained

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Two groups of arsonists who "hunted" military vehicles in Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi for Russian money are detained

Two groups of arsonists who “hunted” military vehicles in Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi for Russian money are detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21489 views

The SBU and the National Police detained four people who set fire to official vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the instructions of Russia. The offenders acted in Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi and face up to 8 years in prison.

The Security Service and the National Police detained red-handed four more accomplices of Russian special services who committed arson attacks in Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi. The enemy's targets were official SUVs of the Defense Forces and relay cabinets at Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports. 

Details

Reportedly, the occupiers remotely formed two groups of arsonists, including three minors, to commit the arsons.

For a monetary “reward,” they first searched for potential targets and then tried to destroy them with flammable mixtures.

The defendants filmed each fire, which the Russian curators planned to use to “dispel” fakes about the alleged existence of an anti-Ukrainian underground in both cities.

️ For example, in Zaporizhzhia , two local residents were detained for setting fire to several military pickups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that were undergoing maintenance after completing combat missions at the front.

Later, they reportedly received a new “order” from Russia to destroy the relay cabinets of Ukrzaliznytsia's signaling installations in order to disrupt the logistics of the Defense Forces in southern Ukraine.

Arsonist of police cars detained in Kyiv29.08.24, 12:41 • 20692 views

️ In Kropyvnytskyi, a 41-year-old former engineer and his stepson were detained for trying to burn two military vehicles, including a minibus used to transport Ukrainian army personnel.

Currently, the detainees have been served a notice of suspicion under the following articles:

  •  Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).
  •  Art. 194(2) (intentional destruction or damage to property committed by arson, explosion or other generally dangerous means).

The attackers are in custody. They face up to 8 years in prison.

Three more groups of Russian special services agents were detained for setting fire to military vehicles20.08.24, 16:12 • 19231 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies

