Two engineers were notified of suspicion due to a fatal accident in Rivne region caused by poor road conditions.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Two engineers were served with notices of suspicion in connection with a fatal accident in Rivne region, which killed three people. The cause of the tragedy was the unsatisfactory condition of the road.

Two engineers were notified of suspicion due to a fatal accident in Rivne region caused by poor road conditions.

Due to the unsatisfactory condition of the roads and a fatal accident in Rivne region, two officials were notified of suspicions, in which three people died, including a 13-year-old girl. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office on Friday, writes UNN.

The accident occurred on July 31, 2023, in the village of Horodets, Rivne region. A 39-year-old female driver from Kyiv region, driving a Landmark car, lost control of the vehicle while bypassing a road subsidence – the car overturned and caught fire.

- the message says.

As a result of the accident, three passengers died, including a 13-year-old girl. Another pregnant woman lost her child.

Examinations established that the cause of the tragedy was precisely the unsatisfactory condition of the road – the subsidence should have been eliminated or marked with warning signs.

Prosecutors of the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office reported suspicions to two officials responsible for the maintenance and control of the emergency section.

• The engineer of a private enterprise, which was responsible for the road, is accused of violating road safety rules during road maintenance, which led to the death of people (Article 288 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

• The engineer of the state service, responsible for controlling the condition of the road, was notified of suspicion of official negligence, which led to the death of people (Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Olga Rozgon

