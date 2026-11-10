Two daredevils were launched from a giant catapult in Slovenia, setting two Guinness World Records
Kyiv • UNN
The athletes accelerated to 180 km/h in 2.15 seconds and landed by parachute. The launch set two Guinness World Records.
In Slovenia, two extreme athletes were launched into the sky using the world's largest human catapult, installed inside the 360-meter chimney of a former power plant. The experiment resulted in the setting of two Guinness World Records, the media report, writes UNN.
Details
During the launch, the athletes accelerated to 180 km/h in just 2.15 seconds. After the rapid acceleration, they flew into the air and used parachutes for a safe landing.
As a result of the extreme launch, two Guinness World Records were set at once.
The project was carried out on the premises of a former power plant, using its 360-meter chimney to house a special catapult system.
20-year-old Kimi Antonelli became the youngest Formula 1 champion in history02.11.26, 03:05 • 7398 views