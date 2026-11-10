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Two daredevils were launched from a giant catapult in Slovenia, setting two Guinness World Records

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The athletes accelerated to 180 km/h in 2.15 seconds and landed by parachute. The launch set two Guinness World Records.

Two daredevils were launched from a giant catapult in Slovenia, setting two Guinness World Records

In Slovenia, two extreme athletes were launched into the sky using the world's largest human catapult, installed inside the 360-meter chimney of a former power plant. The experiment resulted in the setting of two Guinness World Records, the media report, writes UNN.

Details

During the launch, the athletes accelerated to 180 km/h in just 2.15 seconds. After the rapid acceleration, they flew into the air and used parachutes for a safe landing.

As a result of the extreme launch, two Guinness World Records were set at once.

The project was carried out on the premises of a former power plant, using its 360-meter chimney to house a special catapult system.

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Stepan Haftko

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