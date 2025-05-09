Trump's special envoy stated the necessity of direct dialogue with Putin

$41.510.07
Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA
04:40 PM • 11905 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
03:09 PM • 28016 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 40788 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 44969 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 52005 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 59683 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 93767 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 39217 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 97791 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 49140 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusives
Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 71481 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM • 76909 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 94479 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 26353 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 16375 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 93718 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 95881 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 97756 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 161060 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 181889 views
Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 12860 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 17373 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 27315 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

01:41 PM • 11496 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 72404 views
Trump's special envoy stated the necessity of direct dialogue with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4348 views

Trump's special envoy stated the necessity of direct negotiations with Putin for effective conflict resolution. He emphasized that the Trump administration entrusted him with this mission.

Trump's special envoy stated the necessity of direct dialogue with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said it is important to have a direct dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He stated this in an interview with Breitbart News, reports UNN.

Details 

Against the backdrop of criticism of Witkoff regarding his personal meetings with Putin without translators or escorts, he stated that he sees this as an effective diplomatic strategy, not a mistake. 

In addition, he noted that it was the Trump administration that instructed him to intervene in order to correct the inefficiency of previous negotiations.

I think the president (Trump, -ed.) wants things done differently. He wants a more proactive approach. He wants people to go out on the battlefield. My meetings with Vladimir Putin - no outsiders were invited. Should I have said to Vladimir Putin: "I don't want to start a dialogue with you, I don't want to have a relationship with you"? Biden hasn't spoken to him in three and a half years. On the instructions of the president, I had the opportunity to contact President Putin. He is a central actor in this conflict. If we don't talk to him, how do we think we can ever achieve a solution? It's not even possible. So the idea that we shouldn't talk to him is absurd, or that I should talk to him and make these negotiations conditional on bringing a translator or other people there. I didn't need anyone there. In fact, it was better to be there alone, and then upload our leadership, our foreign policy team, after that 

- Witkoff noted.

Let us remind you 

Earlier, the New York Post reported that US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who is also involved in negotiations with Russia, is causing concern among administration members due to his atypical diplomatic behavior. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$63.78
Bitcoin
$102,479.00
S&P 500
$5,650.10
Tesla
$296.99
Газ TTF
$34.65
Золото
$3,342.11
Ethereum
$2,298.63