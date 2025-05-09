Trump's special envoy stated the necessity of direct dialogue with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said it is important to have a direct dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He stated this in an interview with Breitbart News, reports UNN.

Details

Against the backdrop of criticism of Witkoff regarding his personal meetings with Putin without translators or escorts, he stated that he sees this as an effective diplomatic strategy, not a mistake.

In addition, he noted that it was the Trump administration that instructed him to intervene in order to correct the inefficiency of previous negotiations.

I think the president (Trump, -ed.) wants things done differently. He wants a more proactive approach. He wants people to go out on the battlefield. My meetings with Vladimir Putin - no outsiders were invited. Should I have said to Vladimir Putin: "I don't want to start a dialogue with you, I don't want to have a relationship with you"? Biden hasn't spoken to him in three and a half years. On the instructions of the president, I had the opportunity to contact President Putin. He is a central actor in this conflict. If we don't talk to him, how do we think we can ever achieve a solution? It's not even possible. So the idea that we shouldn't talk to him is absurd, or that I should talk to him and make these negotiations conditional on bringing a translator or other people there. I didn't need anyone there. In fact, it was better to be there alone, and then upload our leadership, our foreign policy team, after that - Witkoff noted.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the New York Post reported that US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who is also involved in negotiations with Russia, is causing concern among administration members due to his atypical diplomatic behavior.