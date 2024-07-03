Trump's "plans" to end the war in Ukraine: the President's Office responds

Ukraine is not ready to compromise with Russia and give up any territories to end the war, the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said on Tuesday , answering a question about US presidential candidate Donald Trump's statement that he could quickly end the conflict. UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Andriy Yermak told reporters during a visit to Washington that Kyiv would listen to any advice on how to achieve a "just peace" in the war. "But we are (not) ready to compromise on very important things and values... independence, freedom, democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty," he said.

Yermak's visit comes ahead of next week's NATO summit, which is expected to focus on Ukraine.

During a debate with President Joe Biden last week, Trump said that if he is re-elected in November, he will quickly resolve the war in Ukraine before he takes office in January.

He did not give details of how he would do this, but Reuters reported last week that two key Trump advisers had presented him with a plan that threatened to cut U.S. aid if Kyiv did not start negotiations with Moscow.

However, during the debate, trump said that he does not accept the conditions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said that russia would end the war if Kyiv agreed to hand over four regions in the east and south of the country claimed by Moscow.

When asked how Ukraine assesses the fact that Trump will wage war, Yermak said: "Honest answer: I don't know. We'll see.

He also indicated that Ukraine will cooperate with the new US administration to ensure that it continues to provide support. He also reminded that Ukraine has received bipartisan support in Washington, and polls show that most Americans still support Ukraine after two years of war.

"It will be... the decision of the American people. We will respect this choice," Yermak said of the November 5 presidential election.

