Trump's "plans" to end the war in Ukraine: the President's Office responds

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 74453 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 83112 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 103208 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 180033 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 225403 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138763 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366094 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181093 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149282 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197736 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 54736 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 62269 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 82028 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 67289 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 20412 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 74453 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69096 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 83112 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 83739 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 103208 views
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 8024 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10805 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15103 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36291 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37980 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Trump's "plans" to end the war in Ukraine: the President's Office responds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32218 views

Ukraine is not ready to compromise with Russia or give up territory to end the war, said Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, responding to Trump's statement that he could end the conflict quickly.

Trump's "plans" to end the war in Ukraine: the President's Office responds

Ukraine is not ready to compromise with Russia and give up any territories to end the war, the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said on Tuesday , answering a question about US presidential candidate Donald Trump's statement that he could quickly end the conflict. UNN reports with reference to Reuters

Andriy Yermak told reporters during a visit to Washington that Kyiv would listen to any advice on how to achieve a "just peace" in the war.  "But we are (not) ready to compromise on very important things and values... independence, freedom, democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty," he said.

Yermak's visit comes ahead of next week's NATO summit, which is expected to focus on Ukraine.

During a debate  with President Joe Biden last week, Trump said that if he is re-elected in November, he will quickly resolve the war in Ukraine before he takes office in January.

He did not give details of how he would do this, but Reuters reported last week that two key Trump advisers had presented him with a plan that threatened to cut U.S. aid if Kyiv did not start negotiations with Moscow.

The White House comments on Trump's advisors' plan to end the war in Ukraine

However, during the debate, trump said that he does not accept the conditions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said that russia  would end the war if Kyiv agreed to hand over four regions in the east and south of the country claimed by Moscow.

When asked how Ukraine assesses the fact that Trump will wage war, Yermak said: "Honest answer: I don't know. We'll see.

He also indicated that Ukraine will cooperate with the new US administration to ensure that it continues to provide support. He also reminded that Ukraine has received bipartisan support in Washington, and polls show that most Americans still support Ukraine after two years of war.

"It will be... the decision of the American people. We will respect this choice," Yermak said of the November 5 presidential election.

Trump's NATO plan may include no eastward expansion - Politico

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
