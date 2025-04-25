Trump's online store starts selling merchandise with the inscription "Trump 2028"

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
April 24, 06:25 PM • 13532 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 37627 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 50900 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 68518 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 163424 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 180717 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 254516 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111093 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 201023 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62386 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
1m/s
65%
746 mm
Popular news

As a result of enemy shelling, the Kramatorsk railway station was damaged - Ukrzaliznytsia

April 24, 02:45 PM • 16877 views

Freezes are expected in Ukraine: Ukrhydrometcenter warns of damage to trees and plants

April 24, 03:02 PM • 9556 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 22290 views

In Kyiv, a passenger fell under a train at the "Khreshchatyk" metro station: train traffic is limited

April 24, 05:47 PM • 8710 views

Strike on Kostyantynivka: 12-year-old girl died fleeing to shelter

April 24, 06:34 PM • 10865 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 86721 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 254514 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 147374 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 201023 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 151456 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ruslan Kravchenko

Pete Hegseth

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

Kherson Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 22296 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 31059 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 63819 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 94027 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 58969 views
Actual

Instagram

Sukhoi Su-30

Leopard 2

Facebook

The Washington Post

Trump's online store starts selling merchandise with the inscription "Trump 2028"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Donald Trump's online store has begun selling caps and t-shirts with the inscription "Trump 2028." This may indicate Trump's intention to run for a third term.

Trump's online store starts selling merchandise with the inscription "Trump 2028"

The online store of US President Donald Trump has started selling products with the inscription "Trump 2028". This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

The range currently includes caps and T-shirts. Caps are sold for $50, while T-shirts cost $36.

The future looks bright! Change the rules with the "Trump 2028" cap. It will become your new fashionable cap

- says the product description.

The publication notes that this step "is the latest evidence - even frivolous" - that Trump wants to run for a third term.

Recall

Earlier this month, the Daily Mail reported that US President Donald Trump may be the head of the White House until 2037 due to a loophole in the American Constitution. It concerns the interpretation of the 22nd amendment to the Basic Law, which limits the presidency to two terms.

At the end of March, Donald Trump stated that there are ways to circumvent the constitutional limit of two terms. He did not rule out running for a third term, but did not disclose details.

Trump says he has a "own deadline" for a peace deal with Ukraine24.04.25, 20:40 • 6472 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$66.57
Bitcoin
$93,979.40
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.57
Золото
$3,359.97
Ethereum
$1,769.60