Trump's online store starts selling merchandise with the inscription "Trump 2028"

The online store of US President Donald Trump has started selling products with the inscription "Trump 2028". This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

The range currently includes caps and T-shirts. Caps are sold for $50, while T-shirts cost $36.

The future looks bright! Change the rules with the "Trump 2028" cap. It will become your new fashionable cap - says the product description.

The publication notes that this step "is the latest evidence - even frivolous" - that Trump wants to run for a third term.

Recall

Earlier this month, the Daily Mail reported that US President Donald Trump may be the head of the White House until 2037 due to a loophole in the American Constitution. It concerns the interpretation of the 22nd amendment to the Basic Law, which limits the presidency to two terms.

At the end of March, Donald Trump stated that there are ways to circumvent the constitutional limit of two terms. He did not rule out running for a third term, but did not disclose details.

Trump says he has a "own deadline" for a peace deal with Ukraine