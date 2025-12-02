Trump's envoy and the US President's son-in-law will meet with Zelensky after talks with Putin - Axios
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump's special representative Stephen Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner will travel to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The Ukrainian leader expects communication from the American side regarding the outcomes of these meetings.
US President Donald Trump's special representative Stephen Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, after Moscow, where they are meeting with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, will go to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on Tuesday on X, writes UNN.
President Trump's advisors Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. They are expected to travel from Moscow to one of the European countries and meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects communication from the American side following the meetings of US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Russia.
Zelenskyy expects communication from the American side following the results of meetings in Moscow02.12.25, 16:48 • 632 views