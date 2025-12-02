Trump's envoy and the US President's son-in-law will meet with Zelensky after talks with Putin - Axios

US President Donald Trump's special representative Stephen Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, after Moscow, where they are meeting with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, will go to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on Tuesday on X, writes UNN.

President Trump's advisors Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. They are expected to travel from Moscow to one of the European countries and meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. - wrote the Axios journalist.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects communication from the American side following the meetings of US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Russia.

