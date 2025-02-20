Trump aide Waltz advises Ukraine to tone down tone and sign deal proposed by Washington

A day after Donald Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator, White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz commented in an interview with FOX News on what the Ukrainian side should do in the context of the current White House administration's attempts to resolve Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Trump's aide Michael Waltz said that Kyiv should tone down the criticism and carefully consider the agreement on Washington's access to Ukraine's natural resources.

They need to mitigate this (the criticism - ed.), carefully consider and sign this agreement - said Mike Walz, White House National Security Advisor, in an interview with Fox News.

Walts' comments came the day after Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy exchanged insults:

Trump called Zelenskyy a “dictator.

Zelensky said that the US president lives in a disinformation bubble and spews talking points from Moscow.

However, according to Waltz, the US's differences with Ukraine are not irreconcilable: "The president also said how much he loves the Ukrainian people.

After the US-Russia talks in Riyadh, Trump made it clear that he believes the US should no longer send aid to Ukraine without receiving anything in return, and questioned Zelensky's legitimacy.

The United States will maintain sanctions against Russia until an agreement is reached to end the war in Ukraine. Secretary Rubio discussed the issue with European leaders after meeting with Russian representatives in Riyadh.

