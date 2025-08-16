Trump uses meeting with Putin to raise funds for his political campaign

$41.450.06
08:15 PM
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
08:08 PM
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
07:11 PM
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
06:26 PM
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNN
August 15, 11:58 AM
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with Putin
August 15, 12:08 PM
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the city
August 15, 01:34 PM
Putin's plane took off from Magadan and will land in Anchorage in a few hours
August 15, 03:36 PM
It will be "hard to stomach": European diplomat reacted to Putin's red carpet in Alaska
06:39 PM
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?
August 15, 10:28 AM
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes
August 15, 07:14 AM
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Alaska
United States
Ukraine
White House
Pokrovsk
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors
08:50 PM
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"
August 14, 02:12 PM
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit
August 14, 09:44 AM
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000
August 13, 02:38 PM
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage
August 13, 12:40 PM
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Hryvnia
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
The New York Times

Kyiv • UNN

 68 views

Donald Trump began fundraising for his campaign during talks with Putin in Alaska. He urged supporters to donate $10 to support him.

Trump uses meeting with Putin to raise funds for his political campaign

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, US leader Donald Trump called on supporters to make donations, launching a fundraising "blitz" to support his political campaign. This is reported by UNN with reference to News Sky.

Details

As the publication notes, "Donald Trump's team sent an email to his supporters asking for donations during his negotiations with Putin."

The email is titled: "Trump in Alaska! With Putin!"

The message reads: "I'm meeting with Putin in Alaska! A bit chilly. This meeting is of very high importance for the world. Democrats would most like it to fail. No one in the world knows how to make deals like I do!"

And also: "Tonight at midnight my very important fundraising deadline expires, and the radical left is watching our numbers tonight to see if we miss… But I'm launching a blitz where every patriot who reads this message will donate $10 to support Trump!"

Meanwhile, as indicated, Trump's supporters gathered near the negotiation venue in Anchorage, Alaska.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that during the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska, a rally in support of Ukraine is taking place. Protesters are holding blue and yellow flags and expressing support for Ukraine.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Donald Trump
Ukraine