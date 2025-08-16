Trump uses meeting with Putin to raise funds for his political campaign

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, US leader Donald Trump called on supporters to make donations, launching a fundraising "blitz" to support his political campaign. This is reported by UNN with reference to News Sky.

Details

As the publication notes, "Donald Trump's team sent an email to his supporters asking for donations during his negotiations with Putin."

The email is titled: "Trump in Alaska! With Putin!"

The message reads: "I'm meeting with Putin in Alaska! A bit chilly. This meeting is of very high importance for the world. Democrats would most like it to fail. No one in the world knows how to make deals like I do!"

And also: "Tonight at midnight my very important fundraising deadline expires, and the radical left is watching our numbers tonight to see if we miss… But I'm launching a blitz where every patriot who reads this message will donate $10 to support Trump!"

Meanwhile, as indicated, Trump's supporters gathered near the negotiation venue in Anchorage, Alaska.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that during the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska, a rally in support of Ukraine is taking place. Protesters are holding blue and yellow flags and expressing support for Ukraine.