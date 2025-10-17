Trump to meet Zelensky in Washington: time revealed

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected in Washington at 1 p.m. local time, according to the American publication Roll Call, which publishes the daily schedule of the head of state, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, according to the preliminary agenda, at 13:00 (20:00 Kyiv time) the US President will welcome the President of Ukraine on his visit.

And at 13:15 local time (20:15 Kyiv time), Trump is expected to participate in a bilateral lunch with the President of Ukraine.

Already at 15:00 (22:00), according to the provided schedule, Trump will leave the White House and head to Palm Beach, Florida.

Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald Trump