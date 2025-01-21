Trump signs executive order to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 118770 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 111229 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 119222 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 120994 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 149137 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106834 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 148143 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104047 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113655 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117070 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 104401 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 131294 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 101890 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 107513 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 104988 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 118646 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 149048 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 148084 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 177898 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 167381 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 104988 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 107513 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 131294 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 127608 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 145371 views
Actual
Trump signs executive order to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement

Trump signs executive order to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29293 views

Donald Trump initiated a second US withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement in the first hours of his new presidential term. The decision will take effect in a year, but for now, the US will join Iran, Libya, and Yemen as the only countries outside the agreement.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement in the first hours of his new presidential term. This is the second time Trump has initiated a withdrawal from an international pact aimed at combating global warming. This was reported by UNN with reference to the White House, Reuters, BBC.

Details

It is noted that the Paris Agreement is an international pact aimed at limiting global warming by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This is the second attempt by the Trump administration to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement. The first one took place in 2017, but was canceled by Joe Biden on the first day of his presidency in 2021.

The move puts the United States on a par with Iran, Libya and Yemen, the only countries that remain outside the 2015 agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C (2.7°F) above pre-industrial levels to prevent the worst effects of climate change

- writes Reuters.

The US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement reflects Trump's skepticism about global warming, which he has called a “hoax,” and is consistent with his broader program to remove regulations for US oil and gas companies to maximize their production.

Trump signs an executive order to withdraw from the deal in front of thousands of supporters at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

I am immediately withdrawing from the unfair, unilateral fraud of the Paris Climate Agreement. The United States will not sabotage its own industries while China pollutes with impunity

- Donald Trump said.

Despite the move, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is confident that US cities, states and businesses will continue to demonstrate leadership in low-carbon development that creates quality jobs, his spokesman said in a statement.

The United States must remain a leader on environmental issues. Collective efforts under the Paris Agreement have yielded results, but we need to go further and faster

- said UN spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino

According to the procedure, the United States will have to wait a year for an official withdrawal.

Recall

Donald Trump officially signed the transfer of power documents at the Capitol in the presence of the Vice President and Speaker. 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World

Contact us about advertising