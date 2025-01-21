Trump signs executive order to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement in the first hours of his new presidential term. This is the second time Trump has initiated a withdrawal from an international pact aimed at combating global warming. This was reported by UNN with reference to the White House, Reuters, BBC.

It is noted that the Paris Agreement is an international pact aimed at limiting global warming by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This is the second attempt by the Trump administration to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement. The first one took place in 2017, but was canceled by Joe Biden on the first day of his presidency in 2021.

The move puts the United States on a par with Iran, Libya and Yemen, the only countries that remain outside the 2015 agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C (2.7°F) above pre-industrial levels to prevent the worst effects of climate change - writes Reuters.

The US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement reflects Trump's skepticism about global warming, which he has called a “hoax,” and is consistent with his broader program to remove regulations for US oil and gas companies to maximize their production.

Trump signs an executive order to withdraw from the deal in front of thousands of supporters at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

I am immediately withdrawing from the unfair, unilateral fraud of the Paris Climate Agreement. The United States will not sabotage its own industries while China pollutes with impunity - Donald Trump said.

Despite the move, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is confident that US cities, states and businesses will continue to demonstrate leadership in low-carbon development that creates quality jobs, his spokesman said in a statement.

The United States must remain a leader on environmental issues. Collective efforts under the Paris Agreement have yielded results, but we need to go further and faster - said UN spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino

According to the procedure, the United States will have to wait a year for an official withdrawal.

Donald Trump officially signed the transfer of power documents at the Capitol in the presence of the Vice President and Speaker.